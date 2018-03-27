Asparagus Cup Purse Details Released for April 21 at the Stockton Dirt Track

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (March 27, 2018) – One of the most lucrative one-night stands for Winged 360 Sprint Cars in Nor-Cal will invade the Stockton Dirt Track on April 21 when the inaugural Asparagus Cup goes green. With that said the full A-main purse has officially been released and showcases a $10,000-to-win/ $800-to-start contest.

1. $10,000

2. $5,000

3. $3,000

4. $2,000

5. $1,500

6. $1,200

7. $1,000

8. $1,000

9. $1,000

10. $1,000

11. $800

12. $800

13. $800

14. $800

15. $800

16. $800

17. $800

18. $800

19. $800

20. $800

21. $800

22. $800

The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival offers everything from food to fun and now adds racing to the mix. Bring your family and friends to enjoy Asparagus Alley with delicious asparagus dishes, live entertainment, Health & Wellness Fair, countless vendors, Craft Beer and Wine Pavilion, Cooking Demonstrations, Recipe Contest, Deep Fried Asparagus Eating Competition, Monster Truck rides, Kids Zone with carnival rides and games, country farm animals and much more.

The non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Car Asparagus Cup will utilize SCCT/ Civil War technical rules and is the only division competing on April 21. The main event winner will go home with a custom, one of a kind asparagus themed trophy, in addition to the $10,000 top prize. With the added racing event festival hours will be extended to 10pm that night. A muffler rule will be in effect with all drivers having to abide by the state mandated decibel limit.

All in all, Noceti Group Inc. has given back over $300,000 to non-profit groups that have volunteered and to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds since 2015.

“Visitors to the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival have always been treated to a large variety of entertainment, cooking demonstrations, shopping, children’s activities, and arguably the best food offered at any festival around,” Noceti said. “Events such as these are very important to communities all around the country and the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is definitely a staple in the San Joaquin valley. We invite everyone to come early for the festival and then attend the races later in the evening.”

The Asparagus Festival was first created in 1985 by a small group of Stockton residents led by Gordon Medlin and Joe Travale, with the backing of Bank of Stockton President Robert Eberhardt. A year later, the first festival was held at Oak Grove Regional Park along Eight Mile Road.

One-week prior to the Asparagus Cup the Stockton Dirt Track will host the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards during the annual Jimmy Sills Classic. Also on the card will be Sport Mods. “It should be a big two-weeks at the dirt track,” Noceti commented. “The Sprint Car Challenge Tour event on April 14 will be a great lead-in for the Asparagus Cup and we look forward to seeing a lot of cars on hand.”

The Stockton Dirt Track is a lightning fast 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. Be sure to like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stocktondirt & follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/StocktonDirt

For more info on the San Joaquin Asparagus visit www.SanJoaquinAsparagusFestival.net or contact 916-370-3647.