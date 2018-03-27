USAC Southwest Sprint Cars Headline Easter Eggstravaganza at CSP

From Lance Jennings

PERORIA, Az. (March 26, 2018) – The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, March 31st, at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Arizona. Promoted by Doug Gabbard, the “Easter Eggstravaganza” is the second of seven appearances for the traditional 360 sprints at the fast 1/3-mile oval. The action packed card will also showcase the Leading Edge IMCA Modifieds, Arizona Differential IMCA Northern Sport Mods, and the Power 600 Non-Wing Micro Sprints. The spectator gates will open at 5:00pm with racing scheduled to begin at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

Saturday’s event marks the third point race of the campaign and the return of the “Easter Eggstravaganza” to the schedule. The spring classic was first held in 2016 and Stevie Sussex took the main event win. Since January 26, 2013, Canyon Speedway Park has hosted fifty-eight USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events (including non-point shows) and R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with eighteen victories followed by Bryan Clauson (8), “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (4), Ryan Bernal (4), Dave Darland (4), and Stevie Sussex (4). A complete series win list at Canyon is at the end of this release.

Heading to Canyon, five-time champion R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) leads the standings with a seven-point advantage. Driving Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson earned his second win of the year at Arizona Speedway on March 17th. To date, the second generation driver has posted 48 feature laps led and will be looking to add the “Easter Eggstravaganza” to his resume.

After finishing third on March 17th, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) has climbed to second in the point chase. Piloting the family owned #5 Dave Wilson Realty / Mears Mechanical Spike, Mihocko has one heat race victory, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, and three top-10 finishes. Tye will have his sights on making the “Easter Eggstravaganza” his first series triumph.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Racing his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis led the first nine laps and finished second at San Tan Valley. At press time, the five-time Arizona sprint car champion has one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led on the season. “Chargin” Charles will be looking to claim his first win of 2018 this Saturday night.

Michael Curtis (Cottonwood, Arizona) sits fourth in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Driving Kevin Turner and Greg Wheeler’s #11C DAR Racing / JT Engineering Maxim, Curtis charged from twelfth to score fifth in the March 17th main event. Heading to Canyon, the young driver has two top-10 finishes and will have his sights on his first Canyon Speedway Park victory.

Veteran Josh Pelkey (Peoria, Arizona) is fifth in the championship point chase. Piloting Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Pelkey scored sixth at Arizona Speedway on March 17th. At press time, the 1997 ASCA Champion has two top-10 finishes and will be looking to earn his first win of the season.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Matt Lundy, Dennis Gile, Tyler Adams, Colton Maroney, Mason Keefer, Zack Madrid, Chris Bonneau, Landon Cling, Jeff Lowery, Joe Scheopner, and more.

Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway in Peoria, Arizona. To get to the track, take Lake Pleasant Parkway, then 1.3 miles west on Carefree Highway. Adult Tickets are $20, Seniors (60 and over) and Military Tickets are $15, and Children (11 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit www.canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, and Beaver Stripes for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed. The engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8” with open heads and 2-3/16” with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.southwestsprintcars.com or www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. R.J. Johnson-161, 2. Tye Mihocko-154, 3. Charles Davis, Jr.-152, 4. Michael Curtis-133, 5. Josh Pelkey-127, 6. Stevie Sussex-123, 7. Mike Martin-101, 8. Matt Lundy-95, 9. Dennis Gile-83, 10. Tyler Adams-74, 11. Colton Maroney-73, 12. Mason Keefer-69, 13. Zack Madrid-63, 14. Chris Bonneau-59, 15. Landon Cling-56, 16. Sterling Cling-51, 17. Jeff Lowery-48, 18. Johnny Shelton-45, 19. Steve Stone-43, 20. Joe Scheopner-39.