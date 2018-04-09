2018 SOD MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge Dates Set

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (April 5, 2018) – Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP has released the all five dates for the much-anticipated 2018 MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge.

The BLC, known as the Short Track Challenge before 2016, is the granddaddy of SOD mini-series and a fan favorite since its inception. Drivers compete in a challenging mini-championship with its own point fund.

The 2018 MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge dates are:

• Saturday, April 28 – The SOD season opener also kicks off the 2018 BLC at Crystal Motor Speedway.

• Friday, June 22 – SOD returns to Tri-City Motor Speedway for the first time since 2015 to kick off the 2018 BLC.

• Saturday, July 14 – The BLC returns to Crystal Motor Speedway for round 3.

• Saturday, August 25 – Things get serious in the BLC points battle as the series heads to Merritt Speedway for the 4th race.

• Saturday, September 1 – The Mike Olrich Memorial Race caps off the 2018 MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge and crowns the 2018 BLC champion at Crystal Motor Speedway.

Steve Irwin (Fenton, MI) took the 2017 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge championship, collecting $1,000. The four 2017 races had four different winners with Irwin’s consistency, finishing in the top five in every race, locking up the championship. Thomas Schinderle (2nd), Gregg Dalman (3rd), Chris Jones (4th), and Robert Bulloch (5th) also shared in the point fund.

The BLC point fund will be paid out to the top five finishers at the 2018 Sprints On Dirt Awards Banquet. In addition, the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge champion will be guaranteed a starting spot in the 2018 Sprints On Dirt season finale at Berlin Raceway on September 29th.

MAHLE Original is the “Global Star” within the MAHLE Aftermarket brand portfolio. The brand MAHLE stands for engine parts, filters, thermo management and mechatronics of uncompromising quality – in original equipment and aftermarket.

Clevite is an American brand with one of the oldest pedigrees and supplies pistons, assemblies, cylinder liners, bearings and valves for American commercial vehicles as well as construction and agricultural equipment applications.

Competitors may debate who is the best on the track, but under the hood, there is no debate that Clevite and MAHLE are the one constant of winning teams throughout American grass roots racing.

For more information about MAHLE/Clevite, click here. For more information about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. The latest 2018 Sprints on Dirt schedule, rules, and current news are available at www.sprintsondirt.com.