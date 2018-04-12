USAC Western States Midgets Eye Retuen to Tulare

From Lance Jennings

TULARE, Ca. (April 11, 2018) – After a couple of rainouts, the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water will head to Tulare’s Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway. Promoted by Steve Faria, the Saturday, April 14th, season opener will also feature the AMSOIL USAC/CRA 410 Sprint Cars and the Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars. The spectator gates will open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.tularethunderbowl.com or call 559.688.0909.

Heading into Saturday’s event, the Tulare County Fairgrounds has hosted eight USAC Western Midget races. P.J. Jones won the September 7, 1988 Tulare debut and rain washed out last year’s show. At press time, Bryan Clauson holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 15.628, set on November 13, 2010 and the series win list at Thunderbowl Raceway is at the bottom of this release.

Last November, Ronnie Gardner (Corona, California) clinched his fifth consecutive championship. Driving the Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs / Wilwood Brakes Stewart, Gardner posted three feature wins, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 93 feature laps led. Ronnie has been searching for a new ride and will be looking for his twenty-third series victory.

Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, California) took second in the 2017 Western Midget point standings. Racing the family owned #63 F&F Racing / Davis Motorsports Spike, Guerrini had one hard charger award, nine top-10 finishes, and 13feature laps on the year. The former BCRA Champion has one career USAC victory and will have his sights on winning at Thunderbowl Raceway.

Veteran David Prickett (Fresno, California) scored third in the championship point standings. Piloting the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Crysalli Artesian Water / Mt. Rose Cocktails Spike, Prickett had two heat race victory, one hard charger award, one Light Up The World Beverages Hard Luck Award, and seven top-10 finishes to his credit. The 2012 Dirt Series Champion will be looking to add Tulare to his resume.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) finished fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / FK Indy Spike, Elliott had one feature win, four heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led on the season. The 2015 Rookie of the Year will have his sights on earning a victory at the Tulare County Fairgrounds.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, California) placed fifth in the 2017 USAC Western States Midget point standings. Piloting the family owned #4D RD Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby posted three heat race victories, one hard charger award, and six top-10 finishes on the year. Robert will be looking to earn his first series triumph this Saturday night.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Michael Faccinto, Randi Pankratz, Shannon McQueen, Mason Daniel, Maria Cofer, Robby Josett, Jake Swanson, “The Panda Express” Terry Nichols, Alex Schutte, Clayton Ruston, C.J. Sarna, Kyle Beilman, Bryan Drollinger, and more.

Tulare, California’s Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets. Adult Tickets are $25 Grandstand and $20 Bleachers, Senior Tickets are $23 Grandstand and $18 Bleachers, Kids (6-12) Tickets are $13 Grandstand and $10 Bleachers, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. Advance tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling the track office at 559.688.0909. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.tularethunderbowl.com.