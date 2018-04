From Derek Ewing

LIMA, Ohio (April 19, 2018) – A week of snow, rain, saturated grounds and temperatures into the 30’s with no drying time has prompted Limaland Motorsports Park to cancel the “Season Opening Shootout” Presented by Smith Boughan Mechanical, Friday, April 20th.

Limaland Motorsports Park will open for its 83rd year of racing on Friday, April 27th for "spring Fling" Presented by S&S Volvo.