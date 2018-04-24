2018 SOD Season Opener at Crystal Motor Speedway this Saturday

From Sprint in Dirt

ERIE, MI (April 24, 2018) – The 2018 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP kicks off what is sure to be an action-packed season this Saturday, April 28, at SOD’s traditional opening race venue, Crystal Motor Speedway.

SOD will waste little time getting into the meat of the season. The race will not only start the season championship battle, but it will be the first points race for the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge. It will also be the first race of the Motul Leader of the Pack stage 1.

Every race April 28 thru September 1 will award points for the 2018 SOD championship and points for the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge, the King Engine Bearings King of Michigan, or the Butler vs SOD Hog Creek Showdown. In addition, every race will award points for the Motul Leader of the Pack. All races will be important this season!

SOD welcomes Home Pro Roofing as a new partner. Drivers who have earned a spot in the feature draw will team up with kids from the crowd to participate in the Home Pro Roofing feature draw. Each child will receive either a diecast sprint car or a 11” tall pink panther. The child drawing number one will receive a diecast car and a huge 45” tall pink panther!

Jordan Ryan, SOD 2017 champion Stevie Irwin, and Ryan Ruhl won last year’s SOD races at Crystal Motor Speedway. The season opener was rained out, but a May 6 rain date did the job.

For more information about Crystal Motor Speedway, go to www.crystalmotorspeedway.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CMSpeedway.

Meet Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.