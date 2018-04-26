World of Outlaws invade Lake Ozark Speedway on May 4

From Tony Venizano

ELDON, Missouri (April 25, 2018) — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series return to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., is just around the corner on Friday, May 4. The event will mark the first visit for the series to the third-mile since 2007 and just the third-ever race for the Outlaws at the venue.

Leading the way will be nine-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz, who is the current series point leader on the strength of four wins thus far in 2018. The North Dakota native has taken part in both of the previous World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series races at Lake Ozark Speedway. Schatz finished sixth in his most recent start at the track in 2007.

Jason Johnson, who calls Rocky Mount, Mo., home, which is about 10 miles from Lake Ozark Speedway, is a past winner at the third-mile with the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS). Johnson won at the track for the first time in 2008 and visited victory lane again at Lake Ozark Speedway in 2009. The winner of the 2016 Knoxville Nationals also raced with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions at the track in 2004.

Daryn Pittman, who recently picked up back-to-back wins, finished fifth at Lake Ozark Speedway in 2007. The 2013 series champion has competed in both of the previous Outlaws races at the track. Pittman is currently seventh in points.

Jason Sides also has competed in both of the previous Outlaws races at Lake Ozark Speedway. The veteran driver recently finished a season-best sixth at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo.

Shane Stewart, who has a pair of wins at Lake Ozark Speedway in ASCS competition, raced in the inaugural World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at the track in 2005, picking up a top-10 finishes. The driver of the No. 2 for Kyle Larson Racing is currently fourth in points.

Kraig Kinser raced at Lake Ozark Speedway in 2005. The third-generation driver recently picked up his first top-10 finish of the season.

A number of drivers will be seeing Lake Ozark Speedway for the first time including Sheldon Haudenschild, who has three wins and is currently second in points. Brad Sweet and David Gravel will be both be racing at Lake Ozark Speedway for the first time, as will the Shark Racing duo of Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen.

Greg Wilson, the 2016 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner will be making his debut at the track as will sophomore driver Brent Marks from Pennsylvania. For Clyde Knipp, who hails from California, Mo., the race will be a home-coming of sorts as the track is just a half-hour from his shop.

Ian Madsen and Dane Lorenc, a pair of drivers who are in their first full season on the road with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, will be racing at Lake Ozark Speedway for the first time.

Craig Dollansky won the most recent World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at Lake Ozark Speedway in 2007 over Tim Shaffer and Joey Saldana. Shaffer was victorious in the inaugural Outlaws race at Lake Ozark Speedway in 2005.

The Lodge at Port Arrowhead will host a “Night before the Outlaws Party” on Thursday, May 3. The gathering will feature live entertainment and food. On display, will be a couple of World of Outlaws cars, with drivers on-hand to Meet and Greet fans. The Lodge at Port Arrowhead, which overlooks the lake, is located at 3080 Bagnell Dam Blvd. in Lake Ozark.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series return to Lake Ozark Speedway in Missouri on Friday, May 4 can be purchased in advance online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023 as well as at the track on race day.