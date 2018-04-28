Photo Gallery: ASCS National Tour at Paducah International Raceway American Sprint Car Series, ASCS National Tour, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery (Mark Funderburk photo) Jamie Ball (#5J) and Alex Hill (#77X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Bergman (#23) and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H). (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Bergman (#23) and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (#15H). (Mark Funderburk photo) Seth Bergman (#23) and Morgan Turpen (#10). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Covington (#95) and Brian Bell (#23). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tim Crawley (#1) and Seth Bergman (#23). (Mark Funderburk photo) Skylar Gee (#99) racing with Jamie Ball (#5J). (Mark Funderburk photo) Skylar Gee (#99) racing with Alex Hill (#77x). (Mark Funderburk photo) Derek Hagar (#9JR) racing with Blake Hahn (#52). (Mark Funderburk photo) Johnny Herrera (#45) racing with Seth Bergman (#23). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wayne Johnson (#2C), Seth Bergman, #23), and Terry Gray (#10). (Mark Funderburk photo) Wayne Johnson (#2C) racing with Blake Hahn (#52). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Martin (#440 racing with Mason Daniel (#33M). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Covington (#95) and Johnny Herrera (#45). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Covington (#95) and Tony Stewart (#14). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Covington (#94), Mark Smith (#M1), and Harli White (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Covington. (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Covington in victory lane at Paducah International Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Covington in victory lane at Paducah International Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Derek Hagar (#9JR), and Howard Moore (#40). (Mark Funderburk photo) (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21), Blake Hahn (#52), and Tim Crawley (#1). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tony Stewart (#14) racing with Mark Smith (#M1). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tony Stewart (#14) racing with Skylar Gee (#99). (Mark Funderburk photo) Harli White (#17) and Mark Smith (#m1). (Mark Funderburk photo) Morgan Turpen (#10) and Wayne Johnson (#2C). (Mark Funderburk photo) Morgan Turpen (#10) and Tim Crawley (#1). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Matt Covington Victorious In Lucas Oil ASCS Debut At Paducah Bacon Wins Texas Sprint Car Nationals Finale Bergman Wins Friday Night at Texas Motor Speedway Crawley dominates Lone Star Region at Texarkana Bergman snags Lone Star cash in Abilene American Sprint Car SeriesASCS National TourPaducah International RacewayPhoto Gallery