World of Outlaws Tickets On Sale for Magic City Showdown at Nodak Speedway On June 17

From Tony Veneziano

MINOT, N.D. (April 30, 2018) — Tickets are now on sale for the Gerdau Recycling Magic City Showdown, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Nodak Speedway in Minot, North Dakota, on Sunday, June 17. Tickets can be purchased online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

The Gerdau Recycling Magic City Showdown will help bring a close to the 2018 edition of Minot’s Ribfest, which will be held at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds, June 15-17.

David Gravel snapped Donny Schatz’s five-race win streak at Nodak Speedway last year. Gravel led all 35 laps of the race, with Schatz coming home in second, while Brad Sweet was third. That trio was all in the top-three in the series standings last year, with Schatz claiming his ninth championship, with Sweet second and Gravel third.

Schatz, who was born and raised in Minot, has five wins with the Outlaws at Nodak Speedway. He was victorious for the first time with the series at the three-eighths-mile in 2012 and racked up five straight wins at his home track. Schatz is the current series point leader and already has five wins this season as he chases his 10th championship.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, won at Nodak Speedway in 2007. In the 12 main events contested by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Nodak Speedway, dating back to 2006, eight different drivers have been victorious.

Battling Schatz, Gravel and Pittman in 2018 is a talented group of full-time competitors, including, reigning Rookie of the Year Sheldon Haudenschild, who has three wins this season, Sweet, who is Pittman’s teammate at Kasey Kahne Racing, Shane Stewart, who won eight A-Feature events last year, Jason Johnson, the 2016 winner of the Knoxville Nationals, fan favorite Jason Sides, Kraig Kinser and Greg Wilson.

Logan Schuchart, who picked up four wins last season, leads the next generation of drivers, along with his Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen, as well teenager Clyde Knipp from Missouri and sophomore driver Brent Marks. Ian Madsen and Dane Lorenc are in the midst of their first full season on the road with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

Tickets for the Gerdau Recycling Magic City Showdown, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Nodak Speedway on Sunday, June 17 can be purchased online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by phone at 815-344-2023.