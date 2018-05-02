Photo Gallery: 2018 Texas Outlaw Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway Devil's Bowl Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Brent Marks (19), Logan Schuchart (1S), and Paul McMahan (45) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (15) and Kasey Kahne (4K) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (17) and Logan Schuchart (1S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Shane Stewart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ian Madsen (18) and Jason Sides (7S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tucker Klaasmeyer (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (19), Logan Schuchart (1S), and Paul McMahan (45) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Schatz Wins Texas Outlaw Nationals Daryn Pittman Wins Third Feature of the Season Pittman Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pittman Wins at the Ditch Schatz Wins from 12th at Arizona Speedway Devil's Bowl SpeedwayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws