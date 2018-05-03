SprintCarUnlimited.com Pole Award Continues for 2018 Knoxville Nationals

From Knoxville Raceway

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (May 2, 2018) — Well-respected racing reporter Jeremy Elliott and his SprintCarUnlimited.com website will continue to reward the pole winner of the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store in 2018. The award debuted in 2017 and will, once again, reward the pole sitter with a $2,000 prize.

“It’s an honor to, once again, be able to sponsor the Pole Award and be associated with this great event and historic Knoxville Raceway,” said Jeremy Elliott, editor and owner of SprintCarUnlimited.com.

“SprintCarUnlimited.com is going strong in its second year, and this is a good way to promote the site, work with the great staff at Knoxville, and give back to the sport.”

SprintCarUnlimited.com’s pole award was the first in the history of the famed Knoxville Nationals. The pole position for the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores is given to the driver who earned the most accumulated points across both Wednesday and Thursday qualifying nights.

“We were proud of working with Jeremy (Elliott) last year to present this award to the pole sitter for the 2017 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store. The driver who earns the pole has to have a nearly perfect preliminary night, so they deserve to be rewarded,” said Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director of Knoxville Raceway. “We’re all glad that Jeremy and SprintCarUnlimited.com are back to support the award and the Knoxville Nationals again this year.”

The 58th annual 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store will take place August 8-11, 2018 at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. The race is widely considered the most prestigious in all of sprint car racing with a $1 million total purse. The four-day event features nearly 100 of the most talented sprint car drivers in the world competing in front of nearly 23,000 fans.

Tickets for the 5-hour ENERGY Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store are available online at www.knoxvilleraceway.com or by calling the Knoxville Raceway ticket office at 641-842-5431.