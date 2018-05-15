Jackson Motorplex Showcasing Great Lakes Shootout on Friday

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 14, 2018) – Jackson Motorplex will turn the race lights on this Friday night for the first time in 2018 when the recently reconfigured 4/10-mile track showcases the Great Lakes Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting and Harvey’s Five Star Roofing.

Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc are the featured classes with a stout payday up for grabs in all three divisions.

The winner of the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores main event will garner $5,000 and the A Main pays $700 to start. Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will compete in a $700-to-win, $150-to-start main event and the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc A Main pays $500 to win.

Additionally, all heat races pay $100 to win thanks to DeBerg Concrete.

The pits open at 3 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. followed by racing.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

Camping is available at Jackson Motorplex, which also has two VIP suites available. Call 605-359-4955 for more information.

Jackson Motorplex will host a practice session for all sprint cars on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The pits will open at 4:30 p.m.

Pit passes for the practice session are $20 per person and admission to the grandstands is free.