Arizona Speedway Hosts USAC Southwest Sprints Saturday

QUEEN CEEEK, Az. (May 15, 2018) – This Saturday, May 19th, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to Arizona Speedway. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the “8th Annual Robert Horne Ford Night at the Races” will be the third of seven appearances at the fast 3/8-mile oval. The sixth point race will also showcase Sport Mods, Modlites, and Bombers. The Front Gates will open at 5:30pm and Racing is scheduled to start at 7:30pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

Since April 13, 2013, Arizona Speedway has hosted thirty-four USAC SouthWest Coast Sprint Car events. Five-time champion R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with seventeen victories and topped the March 17th show. On April 28th, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko earned his first career victory and the track series win list is at the bottom of this release.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) heads to Arizona Speedway with a 49-point lead. Driving his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis ran second to Mihocko in the April 28th main event. To date, the five-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, two heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 82 feature laps led. Davis will be looking to earn his 24th series win this Saturday night.

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) ranks second in the championship point chase. Piloting the family owned #5 Dave Wilson Realty / Mears Mechanical Spike, Mihocko earned his first career win at San Tan Valley on April 28th. At press time, “The Bull” has posted two heat race victories, two Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, five top-10 finishes, and six feature laps led on the season. Tye will have his sights on adding another Arizona Speedway win to his resume.

After starting twentieth and charging to third on April 28th, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, Arizona) has climbed to third in the point standings. Racing his #16 Sherwin-Williams / Naquin Precision Earth Moving Maxim, Martin has one heat race victory, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, one hard charger award, and four top-10 finishes to his credit. At Arizona Speedway, “The Magic Man” will be looking to claim his sixth career series triumph.

Michael Curtis (Cottonwood, Arizona) ranks fourth in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Driving Kevin Turner & Greg Wheeler’s #11C DAR Racing / JT Engineering Maxim, Curtis placed ninth in the San Tan Valley main event. As this writing goes to press, the young driver has five top-10 finishes and 4 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday, Michael will have his sights on joining the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car winner’s list.

Josh Pelkey (Peoria, Arizona) sits fifth in the chase for the championship. Piloting Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes RSS, Pelkey claimed a fourth place finish on April 28th. At press time, the 1997 ASCA Champion has four top-10 finishes and 6 feature laps led to his credit. Josh will be looking to celebrate the sixth series win of his career.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Matt Lundy, Dennis Gile, Tyler Adams, Chris Bonneau, Sterling Cling, Tyler Most, Daylin Perreira, Larry Kesterson, Joe Scheopner, Jonas Reynolds, and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $15, Senior Tickets are $12, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, and Beaver Stripes for their support. For more information on the series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Charles Davis Jr.-384, 2. Tye Mihocko-335, 3. Mike Martin-302, 4. Michael Curtis-283, 5. Josh Pelkey-271, 6. Matt Lundy-270, 7. Dennis Gile-250, 8. R.J. Johnson-240, 9. Tyler Adams-188, 10. Chris Bonneau-174, 11. Sterling Cling-162, 12. Andy Reinbold-153, 13. Stevie Sussex-139, 14. Tyler Most-131, 15. Jake Swanson-118, … Daylin Perreira-118, 17. Larry Kesterson-112, 18. Zack Madrid-100, 19. Joe Scheopner-82, 20. Jason McDougal-76.