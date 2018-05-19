Brubaker and Weaver Victorious During the Eric Phillips Classic

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (May 18, 2018) – Just three days ago Stuart Brubaker’s sprint car was a bare frame. He had backed it into the fence at another race track the previous Saturday and had free-revved his engine so that had to go back to the shop. His crew rolled up their sleeves and got the car and engine back together and the Gibsonburg, Ohio driver drove to his second Callies Performance Products 410 Sprint win of the year on American Powersports presents the Eric Phillips Classic at Attica Raceway Park on Friday, May 18.

To add to the intrigue, Brubaker tangled with Broc Martin as the pair battled for the lead in lapped traffic with 10 laps to go with Martin taking a nasty tumble. It was Brubaker’s 7th career 410 win at Attica and he garnered very valuable points in the chase for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics title. He came into the night third in the FAST standings and finished ahead of Craig Mintz and Cap Henry.

“I feel horrible about what happened. Me and Broc are friends and I get along with his family. He was on the outside and I came down across the bottom and the car drifted up and I didn’t see him any more and my right rear hit his left front. Hopefully this week I can give him a call and we can work this out,” Brubaker said in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

“The guys I have behind me make this happen. They put the time and the effort in last year to build it to what it is this year. I have a lot of little sponsors but they get us here…Dave Story Equipment, JC Tire, Gary Holland Trucking, the Pit Stop stores, Brubaker Auctions, KS Sales & Service, Finish Line Fuels. The first night this year we won on used tires and there were 48 cars here. Also, I can’t thank Scott and Josh at Gressman Powersports enough for getting the engine back together so fast,” added Brubaker.

Defending Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Model track champion Devin Shiels held off a charging Ryan Missler to score his first win of the season. For Shiels – who led all 25 laps – it was his fourth career victory at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue.

“Thanks to the Missler girls…they pulled us a two to start the feature tonight. The top was treacherous. I blew it off the top on lap two so I jumped down to the bottom. I could see Ryan poking his nose to the outside…it plays into your mind to go high but I knew the bottom had a lot of grip so I just stayed there,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Good Lifts Performance Machining backed #51.

Defending Fremont Fence 305 Sprints track champion Paul Weaver had to survive a restart with just one lap remaining as light rain fell to score his second division win of the year and the 45th of his career, earning $1,000 thanks to Gressman Powersports.

“The wind must have changed because after that first caution you could go into turn one wide open…before you could go in wide open at the other end. The win total is getting up there and it’s still pretty hard to believe but as long as it keeps happening I won’t complain,” said Weaver beside his Hampshire Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting, Miller Rigging, Weaver Performance Center backed #1W.

Ricky Peterson and Jordan Ryan brought the field to green in the 30 lap 410 sprint feature with Ryan gaining the advantage over Peterson, Spencer Bayston, Adam Kekich, Brubaker, DJ Foos, Broc Martin and Cole Duncan. Bayston took second on lap three and slowly crept closer to Ryan while Brubaker jumped into third on lap seven.

With nine laps scored Tyler Gunn spun in turn four right in front of the battle for the lead between Ryan and Bayston. Bayston jumped over the cushion and backed into the fence and guard rail, bring out the red. Bayston was able to restart at the tail of the field. When the green came back out both Brubaker and Martin split Ryan with Martin leading lap 10.

Caleb Helms spun in turn two with 10 laps scored and at the other end of the track Travis Philo flipped but walked away unharmed. On the restart Martin pulled away slightly from Brubaker with Ryan trying to hold off Foos with a tremendous battle for fifth involving Kekich, Duncan, Byron Reed, Craig Mintz and Lee Jacobs.

The leaders raced into heavy lapped traffic with 12 laps to go and Brubaker used it to his advantage to take the lead as Martin got hung up on a lapped car. Just after completing lap 20, Martin mounted a charge on Brubaker and the two touched wheels exiting turn two, resulting in Martin taking a tumble for the third red flag of the feature. Martin was a bit shaken up but refused treatment.

On the restart Brubaker led Foos, Ryan, Mintz, Reed, Duncan, Jacobs and Cap Henry. Just as Foos began pressuring Brubaker for the lead, Gunn and Bayston got together in turn four resulting in Bayston flipping hard. Bayston walked away from the crash but this time he was done for the night.

The four lap battle to the finish saw Brubaker brush off numerous challenges from Foos to take the win. Ryan, Mintz and Reed completed the top five at the checkers.

Australian Paul Stubber and Shiels paced the field for the 25 lap late model A-main with Shiels gaining the upper hand when the green flew. Missler drove to second on lap 2 and began closing on Shiels just as the caution came out for a multi-car crash. Just as things were heating up for the lead between Shiels, Missler and 10th starter Kyle Moore, Missler jumped the cushion in turn four, collecting Moore and Stubber. Missler was able to keep rolling but Moore was done for the race.

On the restart Shiels held off Missler while 12th starter Ryan Markham closed. With 10 laps to go it was a three car battle up front with Shiels, Missler and Markham running nose to tail. Heavy lapped traffic came into play with seven laps to go but Shiels made some daring moves and was in clear air on lap 21.

Shiels took the win over Missler, Markham, Gregg Haskell and Steve Kester.

It took three starts to get the 25 lap 305 sprint feature rolling but once it did John Ivy took the lead over Dustin Stroup, Frank Neill, Brandon Moore, Weaver, Kyle Capodice, Kevin Peters and Stuart Williams. Stroup quickly closed on Ivy as the pair encountered heavy lapped traffic with just seven laps scored.

Stroup’s bid for a second win at Attica came to an end when he backed his car into the turn four fence on lap nine. On the restart Ivy had his hands full with Weaver. Weaver drove around Ivy on lap 11 to take the lead. A caution with seven laps go to with a light drizzle falling gave Ivy and now Moore a shot at Weaver. Weaver got an excellent restart and pulled away from a tremendous battle for second involving Ivy, Moore and Jamie Miller.

Weaver’s lead was wiped out when Bobby Clark spun with one lap remaining. Again Weaver got an excellent restart and drove away to the win over Ivy, Miller, Moore and last week’s winner Steve Rando.

Weaver also gained ground on his chase to win another JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro title.

Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions invade Attica Raceway Park for the second time of the season Friday, May 25 on Foster Auto Body/Steinle Chevrolet-Buick of Clyde Night. The late models and 305 sprints will also be in action.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 18, 2018

American Powersports Night

Starting position [*]

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.97-Broc Martin, 12.484; 2.11N-Cole Duncan, 12.598; 3.17-Caleb Helms, 12.621; 4.09-Craig Mintz, 12.650; 5.23-DJ Foos, 12.686; 6.5R-Byron Reed, 12.742; 7.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.771; 8.81-Lee Jacobs, 12.866; 9.8J-Jess Stiger, 12.918; 10.57-Gary Taylor, 12.921; 11.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.933; 12.39-Spencer Bayston, 12.938; 13.9-Jordan Ryan, 12.942; 14.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.986; 15.8M-TJ Michael, 12.998; 16.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.030; 17.5T-Travis Philo, 13.092; 18.23B-Chase Baker, 13.148; 19.5K-Adam Kekich, 13.164; 20.27B-Boston Mead, 13.194; 21.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.250; 22.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.262; 23.5M-Max Stambaugh, 13.333; 24.4-Cap Henry, 13.456; 25.21-Brinton Marvel, 13.541; 26.45L-Brian Lay, 13.572; 27.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.583; 28.41-Thomas Schinderle, 13.727; 29.21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.285; 30.16-Chris Andrews, 99.990;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5K-Adam Kekich[2] ; 2. 39-Spencer Bayston[4] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[3] ; 4. 4-Cap Henry[5] ; 5. 45L-Brian Lay[6] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7] ; 7. 5M-Max Stambaugh[1] ; 8. 41-Thomas Schinderle[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5R-Byron Reed[1] ; 2. 23-DJ Foos[2] ; 3. 11N-Cole Duncan[4] ; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs[5] ; 5. 17-Caleb Helms[3] ; 6. 27B-Boston Mead[7] ; 7. 8M-TJ Michael[6] ; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 2. 57-Gary Taylor[1] ; 3. 97-Broc Martin[4] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[3] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 7. 21-Brinton Marvel[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 9-Jordan Ryan[3] ; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson[2] ; 3. 8J-Jess Stiger[4] ; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 5. 23B-Chase Baker[1] ; 6. 21N-Frankie Nervo[6] ; 7. 16-Chris Andrews[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 17-Caleb Helms[2] ; 2. 45L-Brian Lay[1] ; 3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3] ; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 5. 8M-TJ Michael[10] ; 6. 27B-Boston Mead[6] ; 7. 41-Thomas Schinderle[13] ; 8. 21-Brinton Marvel[11] ; 9. 23B-Chase Baker[4] ; 10. 21N-Frankie Nervo[8] ; 11. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[14] ; 12. 5M-Max Stambaugh[9] ; 13. 16-Chris Andrews[12] ; 14. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5] ; 2. 23-DJ Foos[7] ; 3. 9-Jordan Ryan[2] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[13] ; 5. 5R-Byron Reed[10] ; 6. 11N-Cole Duncan[8] ; 7. 81-Lee Jacobs[12] ; 8. 4-Cap Henry[15] ; 9. 5K-Adam Kekich[4] ; 10. 8J-Jess Stiger[14] ; 11. 17-Caleb Helms[17] ; 12. 22M-Dan McCarron[16] ; 13. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[20] ; 14. 45L-Brian Lay[18] ; 15. 2-Ricky Peterson[1] ; 16. 68G-Tyler Gunn[19] ; 17. 39-Spencer Bayston[3] ; 18. 57-Gary Taylor[9] ; 19. 97-Broc Martin[6] ; 20. 5T-Travis Philo[11]

Hard Charger: 09-Craig Mintz +9

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 77I-John Ivy[1] ; 2. 21-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 3. 46-Stuart Williams[5] ; 4. 12-Kyle Capodice[4] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[6] ; 6. 47-Matt Lucius[2] ; 7. 83-Shane Call[8] ; 8. 25R-Matt Russell[9] ; 9. 90-Tommy Nichols[7]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[1] ; 2. 2F-Matt Foos[3] ; 3. 4*-Tyler Street[5] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 6. 8-Bobby Clark[6] ; 7. 25-Jason Keckler[8] ; 8. 09-Justin Adams[7] ; 9. 5E-Mike Ebersbach[9]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 97-Kyle Peters[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[8] ; 3. 88N-Frank Neill[2] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 5. 9R-Dustin Rall[3] ; 6. Z10-Kevin Mingus[4] ; 7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[5] ; 8. 36-Seth Schneider[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 8-Bobby Clark[2] ; 2. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 3. 25-Jason Keckler[5] ; 4. 13-Jeremy Duposki[6] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[9] ; 6. 09-Justin Adams[8] ; 7. Z10-Kevin Mingus[3] ; 8. 83-Shane Call[4] ; 9. 25R-Matt Russell[7] ; 10. 90-Tommy Nichols[10] ; 11. 5E-Mike Ebersbach[11]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[2] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[11] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[13] ; 6. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 7. 97-Kyle Peters[6] ; 8. 4*-Tyler Street[10] ; 9. 88N-Frank Neill[1] ; 10. 46-Stuart Williams[8] ; 11. 21-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 12. 9R-Dustin Rall[15] ; 13. 11G-Luke Griffith[12] ; 14. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[14] ; 15. 47-Matt Lucius[17] ; 16. 13-Jeremy Duposki[19] ; 17. 36-Seth Schneider[20] ; 18. 8-Bobby Clark[16] ; 19. 2F-Matt Foos[9] ; 20. 25-Jason Keckler[18]

Hard Charger: 26-Jamie Miller +8

Late Models – Summit Racing Equipment

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[4] ; 2. 36W-Craig Wolford[1] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 4. 27-Ken Hahn[5] ; 5. 42*-Bob Mayer[7] ; 6. 17X-Dustin Keegan[6] ; 7. 101-Chester Fitch[2]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 50Y-Ryan Missler[4] ; 2. 77-Steve Kester[3] ; 3. 15B-Mike Bores[7] ; 4. RH21-Gregg Haskell[6] ; 5. 17-Jeff Geis[1] ; 6. 30-Nate Potts[5] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[2]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. X3-Dan Wallace[3] ; 2. 31AUS-Paul Stubber[5] ; 3. 11*-Kyle Moore[6] ; 4. 18-Michael Amick[1] ; 5. 69W-Jeff Warnick[4] ; 6. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[2]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 50Y-Ryan Missler[4] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[12] ; 4. RH21-Gregg Haskell[7] ; 5. 77-Steve Kester[9] ; 6. X3-Dan Wallace[11] ; 7. 69W-Jeff Warnick[15] ; 8. 31AUS-Paul Stubber[1] ; 9. 18-Michael Amick[6] ; 10. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[18] ; 11. 17-Jeff Geis[14] ; 12. 30-Nate Potts[17] ; 13. 69R-Doug Baird[20] ; 14. 17X-Dustin Keegan[16] ; 15. 11*-Kyle Moore[10] ; 16. 15B-Mike Bores[5] ; 17. 36W-Craig Wolford[8] ; 18. 27-Ken Hahn[3] ; 19. 42*-Bob Mayer[13]

Hard Charger: 5M-Ryan Markham +9