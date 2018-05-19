Hafertepe and Smith Win at Creek County

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (May 18, 2018) – In action with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, along with the USAC Wingless Sprints of Oklahoma and Dwarf Cars, fans were treated to a trio of fantastic A-Feature events at Creek County Speedway this past Friday night.

The first A-Feature to the track was the American Sprint Car Series Red River Region with Texas shoe, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. leading start to finish over the 22 car field.

Taking off from the front row with the No. 15d of Andrew Deal, it was the No. 15h of Sam Hafertepe, Jr. who took off with the lead and never looked back with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Getting laps at the Oklahoma quarter-mile in preparation for a Speedweek return on Thursday, June 14 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, Hafertepe was chased to the line by Matt Covington who trailed by 2.128 seconds.

Struggling with mechanical issues in his Heat Race, Blake Hahn was on a mission when the green flag dropped for the 25 lap affair, cutting a path from 16th to third with Wayne Johnson and Tyler Thomas rounding out the top-five.

Side by side for almost half the race in the Dwarf Car A-Feature, the 15 laps came down to the final few feet as Paul York won by mere inches at the checkered flag over Robbie Russell. Third went to Chandler Foltz, who likewise had a fierce door to door battle for the spot with Larry Pense. The top five rounded out with Chuck Briggs.

Taking the green with 23 cars in the field, Oklahoma’s Danny Smith was the definition of patience as the race for the lead was two and three wide at times through traffic. Even with a late race caution, the challenge for the lead never stopped as Kyle Clark worked every inch, but the No. 9$ could not get past Smith.

Andrew Deal from 15th came up to finish third with Brett Wilson fourth. Having to dig from deep in the field again, Blake Hahn ran from 14th to fifth.

Creek County Speedway goes green again with their weekly racing series on Saturday, May 19. The night’s card includes Champ Sprints, Modifieds, Dwarf Cars, Factory Stocks, and Mini Stocks.

Gates open at 5:00 P.M with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. Races get underway at 7:00 P.M. Normal admission prices are $10 for adults and $6 for kids 6-11 years of age. Select special events line the 2018 lineup with prices, details, and class lineup posted as the events draw near.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777. The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway.

Race Results:

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, Okla.

Friday, May 18, 2018

ASCS Red River Region:

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]; 2. 22-Sean McClelland, [3]; 3. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [2]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [8]; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [6]; 6. 54-Will Scribner, [4]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox, [5]; 8. 5M-Charles McManus, [7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark, [1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell, [6]; 3. 17W-Harli White, [4]; 4. 53-Brett Wilson, [3]; 5. 2-Mickey Walker, [7]; 6. 90-Lance Norick, [2]; 7. 24-Ben Frey, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [1]; 2. 15D-Andrew Deal, [3]; 3. 10B-Kevin Brewer, [4]; 4. 79-Tim Kent, [2]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn, [7]; 7. 20G-Jake Greider, [6]

Pizza Express of Okla. A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, [4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, [16]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, [10]; 6. 22-Sean McClelland, [8]; 7. 2-Mickey Walker, [11]; 8. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [13]; 9. 17W-Harli White, [3]; 10. 26M-Fred Mattox, [20]; 11. 8-Alex Sewell, [5]; 12. 23-Seth Bergman, [15]; 13. 90-Lance Norick, [18]; 14. 20G-Jake Greider, [19]; 15. 54-Will Scribner, [17]; 16. 24-Ben Frey, [21]; 17. 5M-Charles McManus, [22]; 18. 15D-Andrew Deal, [1]; 19. 53-Brett Wilson, [12]; 20. 9$-Kyle Clark, [7]; 21. 79-Tim Kent, [14]; 22. 10B-Kevin Brewer, [9]

Dwarf Cars:

Heat Race (1 Laps): 1. 52-Paul York, [1]; 2. 26-Mike Howard, [3]; 3. F4-Chandler Foltz, [7]; 4. 4-Chuck Briggs, [4]; 5. 23-Robbie Russell, [11]; 6. X15-Larry Pense, [9]; 7. 39-Rex Johnson, [6]; 8. 35-Jason Miles, [2]; 9. 57-Paul Kaseman, [8]; 10. 33-Jeff Robertson, [10]; (DNS) 110-Robert Watson,

A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 52-Paul York, [3]; 2. 23-Robbie Russell, [2]; 3. F4-Chandler Foltz, [1]; 4. X15-Larry Pense, [5]; 5. 4-Chuck Briggs, [6]; 6. 110-Robert Watson, [11]; 7. 39-Rex Johnson, [7]; 8. 35-Jason Miles, [9]; 9. 57-Paul Kaseman, [8]; 10. 33-Jeff Robertson, [10]; 11. 26-Mike Howard, [4]

USAC

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith, [2]; 2. 24C-Craig Carroll, [1]; 3. 31-Casey Wills, [6]; 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [3]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal, [5]; 6. 20G-Noah Gass, [7]; 7. 18-Dillon Laden, [4]; 8. 22-David Stephenson, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Michael Tyre II, [2]; 2. 53-Brett Wilson, [3]; 3. 20H-Noah Harris, [4]; 4. 29H-Brian Harvey, [7]; 5. 82-Keith Bolton, [8]; 6. 18J-Cody Jarvis, [1]; 7. 18A-Kyle Admire, [6]; 8. (DNF) 19-Justin Dunn, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Johnny Kent, [2]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark, [5]; 3. 5-Cameron Hagin, [1]; 4. 1-Warren Fields, [4]; 5. 55H-Blake Hahn, [6]; 6. 13-Grant Wresche, [3]; 7. 911-Waylon Weaver, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith, [3]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark, [4]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal, [15]; 4. 53-Brett Wilson, [6]; 5. 55H-Blake Hahn, [14]; 6. 82-Keith Bolton, [10]; 7. 20G-Noah Gass, [16]; 8. 24C-Craig Carroll, [8]; 9. 22-David Stephenson, [22]; 10. 13-Grant Wresche, [17]; 11. 11-Michael Tyre II, [2]; 12. 18-Dillon Laden, [21]; 13. 31-Casey Wills, [5]; 14. 911-Waylon Weaver, [18]; 15. 1-Warren Fields, [12]; 16. 5-Cameron Hagin, [11]; 17. 29H-Brian Harvey, [7]; 18. 18A-Kyle Admire, [20]; 19. 18J-Cody Jarvis, [19]; 20. 19-Justin Dunn, [23]; 21. 55-Johnny Kent, [1]; 22. 20H-Noah Harris, [9]; 23. 24H-Ty Hulsey, [13]