Sprint Car Clash Saturday at DCRP

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 22, 2018) – Memorial Day weekend is traditionally a monumental weekend for auto racing in America.

This weekend will be no exception at Dodge City Raceway Park, as the United Rebel Sprint Series makes its first appearance of the season atop the 3/8-mile clay oval, engaging in battle with the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars.

Along with the URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car Clash, a full slate of championship chase action for IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks will be featured as well with racing action going green at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s card will also mark the final opportunity at Dodge City Raceway Park for the Sprint Car ranks to get dialed in for the $3,000-to-win Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals on June 15-16.

Dodge City’s Brian Herbert leads the way into Saturday’s third round of DCRP Sprint Car action after winning the season opener on May 5 and then posting a runner-up finish in last weekend’s card.

After leading much of the way in the opener before Tyler Knight took command in the late going, Herbert capitalized when the left front tire sailed off Knight’s mount to take the win. Herbert then led 16 of 20 rounds on Saturday night before Ness City’s Luke Cranston took advantage of traffic to snare the win.

In the DCRP Sprint Car points race, Herbert carries a 13-point advantage into Saturday’s action over J.D. Johnson. Johnson has posted third-place finishes in the opening two events of the season. The balance of the early top five includes Jetmore’s Ray Seemann, Cranston and Liberal’s Steven Richardson.

Saturday’s event will be the first event of the year for the United Rebel Sprint Series after the scheduled opener fell victim to rain.

Others leading the way in points going into Saturday’s action include R.C. Whitwell in IMCA Modifieds, reigning track champion Jeff Kaup in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Ron Hartman in IMCA Stock Cars and Duane Wahrman in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

After topping last year’s season finale in the Hobby Stock ranks, Pratt’s Wahrman goes into Saturday as the only driver to go two-for-two thus far at DCRP in 2018.

Tickets for Saturday’s URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car Clash along with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks are just $20 for adults while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

In total, the 2018 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is slated for 17 nights of action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Saturday night, October 20.

The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.