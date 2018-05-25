Photo Gallery: 2018 Hoosier 100 Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC Silver Crown Championship David Byrne (#40) and Chris Dyson (#9). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kody Swanson. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jerry Coons Jr. (#20) inside of Chris Dyson (#9). (Jim Denhamer photo) Austin Nemire (#16) and Kody Swanson (#63). (Jim Denhamer photo) Shane Cottle (#81) and Mike Haggenbottom (#124). (Jim Denhamer photo) Shane Cottle (#81) and Tyler Courtney (#97). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jacob Wilson (#07) and Joe Ligouri (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#97) racing with Matt Goodnight (#39). (Jim Denhamer photo) David Byrne (#40) and Chris Dyson (#9). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kody Swanson takes the checkered flag to win his fourth Hoosier 100. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kody Swanson. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kody Swanson with his team in victory lane at the Hoosier 100. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Kody Swanson Scores His Fourth Hoosier 100 Victory Darland Lands Hoosier 100 Ride with Bill Rose Justin Grant Wins Sumar Classic at Terre Haute Swanson wins Silver Crown feature at Gateway Swanson wins the Hoosier 100 Hoosier 100Photo GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC Silver Crown Championship