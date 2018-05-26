Photo Gallery: Friday at the 2018 Pay Less Little 500 Anderson Speedway, Little 500, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery After withdrawing his qualifying time from Thursday, #5G Chris Windom claimed the 16th starting spot on bump day. (Bill Miller photo) After withdrawing his qualifying time from Thursday, #5G Chris Windom claimed the 16th starting spot on bump day. (Bill Miller photo) Joey Schmidt. (Bill Miller photo) Dameron Taylor won the 75 lap USSA Kenyon Midget feature event at the Anderson Speedway on Friday night May 25, 2018. (Bill Miler photo) Joey Schmidt won the non-qualifiers sprint car race at the Anderson Speedway on Friday night May 25, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) No related stories.