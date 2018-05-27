Rain Spoils Lincoln for the Fifth Straight Week

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (May 26, 2018) – Rain showers hit Lincoln Speedway around 5:30 PM and stopped. Then after nearly four hours of trying to get the track back into shape, an intermittent drizzle began to fall after hot laps were nearly complete around 9:45 PM.

They continued for another half-hour. It was at this point the promoters decided it was just to much to ask of the fans and drivers to continue waiting into the evening to try and get the holiday racing program in, and at 10:15 PM called it quits.

Rain checks for the May 26th racing program will be honored at face value for the next 3 races run at Lincoln Speedway.

29 410 Sprinters, 29 358 Sprinters and 33 Central PA Legends were pitside for the evening’s racing program.

Lincoln Speedway swings back into action next Saturday night, June 2, at 7:30 PM with another try at running the 15th Annual Weldon Sterner Memorial for the 410 Sprints. The 358 Sprints will also be on hand and be joined by the wingless Super Sportsman. Competition Pit gates will open at 5 PM, Spectator Pit Admission & General Admission gates will open at 5:30 PM. Hot laps will get underway at 7 PM, with qualifying heats getting underway at 7:30 PM.

