BEDFORD, Pa. (June 3, 2018) – Due to heavy, overnight rain, as well as additional precipitation in the forecast, Bedford (Pa.) Speedway’s Roy Morral Classic featuring the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 has been cancelled for Sunday, June 3. At this time, no make-up date has been discussed. Tony Stewart’s All Stars will now look ahead and begin preparations for a three-race swing through the Empire State on Friday through Sunday, June 8-10.