Johnson Wins Afternoon Thriller to Sweep Jackson Nationals Prelims

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 9, 2018) – Jason Johnson posted his second straight World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series feature victory on Saturday afternoon at Jackson Motorplex during the 40 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores preliminary program that was postponed from Thursday.

Johnson, who led the final 14 laps to capture Friday’s event at the recently reconfigured 4/10-mile oval, slid polesitter Jacob Allen in turn four on Lap 15 while the duo duked it out in heavy traffic. Allen kept Johnson within striking distance for the remainder of the 30-lap main event and he pulled within four tenths of a second with five laps remaining, but Johnson made the right decisions in the closing laps to hang onto his second triumph in an 18-hour span.

“Things are clicking,” Johnson said. “He’s tough. He did what he had to do to get (the lead on) the start. I was pacing myself. I was waiting for the rubber to come in. Daryn (Pittman) came sliding across in front of me. I started moving around and was fortunate to get by Jacob. From there I was pacing myself off lapped cars.”

Allen, who led the first 14 laps of the race, finished in the runner-up position to tie his career-best World of Outlaws result.

“He’s a great race car driver,” he said of Johnson. “He found a certain part of the rubber before I did. He’s not going to make mistakes. I’m trying to get that first win and it was close. Today was fun and I’m excited for later on today.”

Brad Sweet maneuvered from ninth to a third-place result, marking his second straight podium finish and fifth in a row at Jackson Motorplex counting all three nights of last year’s AGCO Jackson Nationals.

“I thought the track crew did a nice job to give us something to work with,” he said. “I was able to come from ninth and pass a lot of cars and we were in the hunt.”

Logan Schuchart rallied from 12th to a fourth-place finish with Pittman rounding out the top five.

Lynton Jeffrey established a new track record during qualifying for the second straight race. He and Tim Kaeding led qualifying in their respective groups. Jeffrey, Pittman, Terry McCarl and Kerry Madsen were the heat race winners. David Gravel won the Last Chance Showdown and Allen picked up the dash victory.

The 40th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals concludes on Saturday evening with hot laps set for 7 p.m. The AGCO Jackson Nationals presented by ASI Contracting will pay $40,000 to win and $3,000 to start the World of Outlaws A Main. Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will also be part of the program.

RACE REPORT: JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (June 9, 2018) –

WORLD OF OUTLAWS CRAFTSMAN SPRINT CAR SERIES

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Jason Johnson (2); 2. 1A-Jacob Allen (1); 3. 49-Brad Sweet (9); 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart (12); 5. 9-Daryn Pittman (6); 6. 3-Tim Kaeding (8); 7. 2M-Kerry Madsen (7); 8. 83-Cory Eliason (5); 9. 24-Terry McCarl (3); 10. 21-Brian Brown (15); 11. 83H-Justin Henderson (14); 12. 5-David Gravel (21); 13. 15-Donny Schatz (22); 14. 2KS-Austin McCarl (10); 15. 2-Shane Stewart (17); 16. 18-Ian Madsen (24); 17. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (4); 18. 11K-Kraig Kinser (23); 19. 7S-Jason Sides (11); 20. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg (13); 21. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (16); 22. 55-Brooke Tatnell (20); 23. 09-Matt Juhl (19); 24. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier (18).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5-David Gravel (5); 2. 15-Donny Schatz (3); 3. 11K-Kraig Kinser (9); 4. 18-Ian Madsen (1); 5. W20-Greg Wilson (2); 6. 17B-Bill Balog (4); 7. 19-Brent Marks (12); 8. 41S-Dominic Scelzi (8); 9. 16-Travis Whitney (7); 10. 7W-Tasker Phillips (6); 11. 14-Jody Rosenboom (15); 12. 64-Scotty Thiel (16); 13. 9X-Paul Nienhiser (13); 14. 7-Carson McCarl (11); 15. 13-Clyde Knipp (14); 16. 20-Brant O’Banion (10); 17. 4X-Eric Schulz (17); 18. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (19); 19. 05-Colin Smith (18).

Dash (6 Laps): 1. 1A-Jacob Allen (2); 2. 41-Jason Johnson (1); 3. 24-Terry McCarl (4); 4. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (3); 5. 83-Cory Eliason (6); 6. 9-Daryn Pittman (5); 7. 2M-Kerry Madsen (8); 8. 3-Tim Kaeding (7).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Lynton Jeffrey (1); 2. 1A-Jacob Allen (2); 3. 49-Brad Sweet (3); 4. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg (4); 5. 2-Shane Stewart (5); 6. 15-Donny Schatz (6); 7. 5-David Gravel (7); 8. 9X-Paul Nienhiser (9); 9. 11K-Kraig Kinser (8); 10. 4X-Eric Schulz (10).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Daryn Pittman (1); 2. 83-Cory Eliason (4); 3. 7S-Jason Sides (2); 4. 21-Brian Brown (3); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 6. 14-Jody Rosenboom (9); 7. 7-Carson McCarl (8); 8. 18-Ian Madsen (5); 9. 16-Travis Whitney (7); 10. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson (10).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Terry McCarl (2); 2. 3-Tim Kaeding (1); 3. 2KS-Austin McCarl (4); 4. 83H-Justin Henderson (10); 5. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier (9); 6. 13-Clyde Knipp (8); 7. W20-Greg Wilson (3); 8. 7W-Tasker Phillips (6); 9. 17B-Bill Balog (5); 10. 20-Brant O’Banion (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (1); 2. 41-Jason Johnson (2); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart (4); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (5); 5. 55-Brooke Tatnell (3); 6. 64-Scotty Thiel (8); 7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi (6); 8. 19-Brent Marks (7); 9. 05-Colin Smith (9).

Qualifying A : 1. 12-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:12.690; 2. 9-Daryn Pittman, 00:12.732; 3. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:12.855; 4. 7S-Jason Sides, 00:12.857; 5. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:12.876; 6. 21-Brian Brown, 00:12.879; 7. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:12.899; 8. 83-Cory Eliason, 00:12.921; 9. 2-Shane Stewart, 00:12.924; 10. 18-Ian Madsen, 00:12.929; 11. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:13.002; 12. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:13.018; 13. 5-David Gravel, 00:13.078; 14. 16-Travis Whitney, 00:13.246; 15. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 00:13.304; 16. 7-Carson McCarl, 00:13.401; 17. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, 00:13.473; 18. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:13.517; 19. 4X-Eric Schulz, 00:14.010; 20. 14K-Victoria (Tori) Knutson, 00:14.632.

Qualifying B : 1. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:13.009; 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 00:13.029; 3. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:13.060; 4. 41-Jason Johnson, 00:13.065; 5. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.103; 6. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 00:13.173; 7. 2KS-Austin McCarl, 00:13.180; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:13.206; 9. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.223; 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:13.318; 11. 7W-Tasker Phillips, 00:13.353; 12. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 00:13.368; 13. 20-Brant O’Banion, 00:13.530; 14. 19-Brent Marks, 00:13.545; 15. 13-Clyde Knipp, 00:13.563; 16. 64-Scotty Thiel, 00:13.580; 17. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 00:13.625; 18. 05-Colin Smith, 00:13.924; 19. 83H-Justin Henderson, 00:14.456.