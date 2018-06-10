Stoehr and Cabral Wins NEMA Feature at Riverhead

Riverhead Raceway
Riverhead, NY
Saturday June 9, 2018

NEMA Midgets

Feature:
1. 47 – Avery Stoehr
2. 48 – Todd Bertrand
3. 74 – Randy Cabral
4. 21 – Jim Chambers
5. 9 – John Zych Jr.
6. 7 – Alan Chambers
7. 87 – Doug Cleveland
8. 50 – Pete Pernisiglio Jr.
9. 21B – Ben Mikitarian
10. 48J – Matt Janisch
11. 3 – Harry Weed III

NEMA Lites

Feature:
1. 35 – Randy Cabral
2. 51 – Dan CuginI
3. 12 – Jim Chambers
4. 9 – Ben Mikitarian
5. 21 – Avery Stoehr
6. 41 – Meg CuginI
7. 48 – Matt Janisch
8. 17 – Kyle Valeri
9. 19 – Richie Coy
10. 8 – Jake Trainor
11. 1 – Jim Cataldo

