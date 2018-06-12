Sooner Series Double for POWRi West Midgets this Weekend

From Lonnie Wheatley

TULSA, Okla. (June 12, 2018) – The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA fires back into action with a pair of events in the Sooner State this weekend.

The series takes to the ¼-mile Red Dirt Raceway near Meeker on Friday night for the Third Annual Sooner Midget Nationals before moving on to Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway on Saturday night.

Both events will count toward POWRi West Sooner Series points as well as POWRi West overall points. In total, more than $12,000 in points fund money is up for grabs in the POWRi West Midget League and POWRi West Sooner Series action for 2018.

Friday’s Third Annual Sooner Midget Nationals at Red Dirt Raceway marks the series second stop of the season at Meeker after Tahlequah’s Ace McCarthy survived a last-lap slider from Blake Hahn to win the April 13 feature.

After Christopher Bell swept the season-opening Turnpike Challenge double at I-44 Riverside Speedway, Broken Arrow’s Jonathan Beason topped the most recent event in Oklahoma City on May 5.

Thus far, the POWRi West Midget League has offered up eight different winners in nine events with 14-yard-old Hank Davis of Sand Springs, OK, and Wesley Smith of Nixa, MO, the series most recent winners at Airport Raceway’s “Midget Roundup” in Garden City, KS, over Memorial Day weekend.

Springfield, Missouri’s Kory Schudy sits atop the championship point charts going into this weekend’s pair of events with a 490-point lead over Hank Davis. A May 12 winner at Port City, Schudy leads the series with a handful of top-five finishes including a current streak of three consecutive podium finishes.

Davis is just 160 points ahead of 15-year-old Cannon McIntosh of Bixby, OK, in the battle for second in points with Broken Arrow’s Hannah Adair and Wesley Smith rounding out the current top five. The balance of the current top ten includes Zach Daum, Ace McCarthy, Hunter Fischer, Grady Chandler and Brendon Wiseley.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer and A1 Machine.

Contingency sponsors include Smith Ti (Heat One), Keizer Wheels (Heat Two), Saldana Products (Heat Three), Rod End Supply (Heat Four), Pyrotech (Heat Five), BOSS Performance (High Point Driver), MPI “Official Steering Wheel” of POWRi West, Esslinger Engineering Performance Award (top-finishing Esslinger entry), and the MyChron Tom/AIM bonus of $300 (1st), $150 (2nd) and $50.

Racing action at Meeker’s Red Dirt Raceway gets under way at 8:00 p.m. on Friday night with Saturday’s card at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway firing off at 7:00 p.m.

Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway is located 4.5 miles north of US 62 on SR 18. For more information, contact the track at 405-318-0198 or check online at https://www.reddirtraceway.com/.

I-44 Riverside Speedway is located in southwest Oklahoma City off I-44 Exit 109, then 0.1 miles east on 149th then south. For more information, contact the track at 405-633-1583 or check online at https://www.i44riversidespeedway.com/.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA is slated for 29 nights of competition at 13 different tracks throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The POWRi West Sooner Series consists of the dozen events in the state of Oklahoma.

More information regarding the POWRi West Midget League is available at http://www.powri.com/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PowRiWest/.