Montieth Wires the Field to Win Weldon Sterner Memorial

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (June 16, 2018) – Brian Montieth has a knack for winning at the right time, especially at Lincoln Speedway.

Montieth, sporting the Sterner Cement Car Colors and number in honor of the race’s namesake, grabbed the lead from his outside frontrow starting position at the drop of the green and masterfully drove through lapped traffic most of the way to register his 58th career win in the $6,900-to-win 33-lap 15th Annual Weldon Sterner Memorial.

Only two stoppages of action during the course of the 33-lap affair kept the lead cars in heavy lapped traffic most of the way. Montieth was chased the entire distance by polesitter Cory Haas who got a chance with two laps to go. A spin by Chad Trout in turn 2 closed the field bumper-to-bumper, erasing the nearly 2-second advantage by the 6-time track champ.

Haas, Alan Krimes, and Lucas Wolfe tried to mount one last charge as the green flag waved with two laps to go.

But Montieth was, well, Montieth.

The Phoenixville racer got a good start and drove away over the final 2 laps to register a 1.91-second victory over Haas.

Earlier in the race, the first stoppage of the event occurred when a hard-charging Freddie Rahmer was trying to advance from third to second when he flipped in turns one and two, collecting a challenging Robbie Kendall who also flipped.

Heats for the sprinters were won by Robbie Kendall, Cory Haas, and Freddie Rahmer, with Chad Trout winning the consolation.

Fast time in time trials over the 27-car field was set by Anthony Macri with a one-lap time of 13.213-seconds (102.172 MPH).

Heat winners on the original June 2nd show for the 358 sprinters were won by Troy Wagaman, Jr., Tyler Ross, and Brie Hershey.

Heats for the 25 Mid-Atlantic Modifieds were won by Justin Cullum, Brad Kling, and Rick Hulson, with ?? winning the consolation.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, June 16, 2018

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

15TH ANNUAL WELDON STERNER MEMORIAL

410 Sprint Feature Finish (33 Laps) – 1. 21/69-Brian Montieth ($6,900); 2. 39-Cory Haas; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 6. 21X-Autin Hogue; 7. 15-Adam Wilt; 8. 4R-Chase Dietz; 9. 16-Matt Campbell; 10. 53-Jesse Attard; 11. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 12. 39M-Anthony Macri; 13. 59-Jim Siegel; 14. 5-Tyler Ross; 15. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 16. 1X-Chad Trout; 17. 19-Landon Myers; 18. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 19. 21T-Scott Fisher; 20. 17-Cole Young; 21. 6K-Chris Knopp; 22. 7K-Dan Shetler (DNF); 23. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 24. 55K-Robbie Kendall (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Brian Montieth (1-33)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri; 4. 15-Adam Wilt; 5. 7K-Dan Shetler; 6. 16-Matt Campbell; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 73B-Brent Michalski; 9. 5-Tyler Ross (DNF). Time – 2:22.462

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 39-Cory Haas; 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 21X-Austin Hogue; 4. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. 17-Cole Young; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 54A-Austin Burke. Time – 2:24.019

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 4. 53-Jesse Attard; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 4R-Chase Dietz; 7. 19-Landon Myers; 8. 6K-Chris Knopp; 9. 30-Seth Kerchner (DNF). No Time

410 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 19-Landon Myers; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 21T-Scott Fisher; 5. 5-Tyler Ross; 6. 6K-Chris Knopp; 7. 54A-Austin Burke; 8. 73B-Bret Michalski (DNF); DNS – 30-Seth Kerchner. No Time

TIME TRIAL RESULTS – 1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.213 seconds (102.172 MPH); 2. 21-Brian Montieth, 13.325; 3. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 13.335; 4. 5-Tyler Ross, 13.373; 5. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.403; 6. 39-Cory Haas, 13.467; 7. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.529; 8. 1*-Tim Wagaman, 13.615; 9. 21X-Austin Hogue, 13.636; 10. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.657; 11. 15-Adam Wilt, 13.669; 12. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 13.745; 13. 4R-Chase Dietz, 13.760; 14. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.761; 15. 17-Cole Young, 13.835; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.909; 17. 7K-Dan Shetler, 13.944; 18. 59-Jim Siegel, 14.026; 19. 19-Landon Myers, 14.043; 20. 16-Matt Campbell, 14.088; 21. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 14.135; 22. 53-Jesse Attard, 14.329; 23. 21T-Scott Fisher, 14.376; 24. 6K-Chris Knopp, 14.395; 25. 73B-Brent Michalski, 14.700; 26. 54A-Austin Burke, 14.899; 27. 30-Seth Kerchner, 15.281

358 SPRINTS

358 Sprint Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 4R-Chase Dietz ($1,100); 2. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 3. 12-Brent Shearer; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 11D-Kody Hartlaub; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 8. 41-Scott Geesey; 9. 77-David Holbrook; 10. 41B-Tyler Ross; 11. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 12. 66-Jeff Halligan; 13. 21-CJ Tracey; 14. 5A-Zachary Allman; 15. 97-Brie Hershey; 16. 59-Steve Wilbur; 17. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 18. 13S-Jon Stewart; 19. 99-Joe Trone, Jr.; 20. 50-Alyson Dietz; 21. 77K-Steve Kissamore; 22. 38D-Kyle Demyer (DNF); 23. 66A-Cody Fletcher (DNF). Time – 5:43.78

Lap Leaders – Matt Findley (1-3), Troy Wagaman, Jr. (4-11), Chase Dietz (12-20)

Heat Winners (June 2nd Show) – Troy Wagaman, Jr., Tyler Ross, Brie Hershey

MID-ATLANTIC MODIFIEDS

Mid-Atlantic Modified Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 90-Ray Kable, III; 2. 40-Rick Hulson; 3. 11-Brad Kling; 4. 95J-Justin Cullum; 5. 1ST-Bret Hamilton; 6. 80-Keith Reed; 7. 62-Mark Jones; 8. 26X-James Sparks; 9. 10-Tim Schulte; 10. 99-Bryan Green; 11. 25-Mike Corbin; 12. 83-Ray Cicarelli; 13. 7H-Josh Hughes; 14. 95-Mike Altobelli; 15. 1N-Hunter Nester; 16. 0-Haley Kaiser; 17. 5-Craig Ramich; 18. 11W-Beau Aikey; 19. 8M-Jeff McCauley; 20. 44-Frank Dibella; 21. 13M-Gary Moreland, Sr.; 22. 55-Alyssa Rowe; 23. 70-Kyle Lloyd; 24. 59-Doug Stine; 25. 51-Joey Pulfudy.

Lap Leaders – Mike Corbin (1-3), Ray Kable, III (4-25)

Mid-Atlantic Modified Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 95J-Justin Cullum; 2. 90-Ray Kable; 3. 95-Mike Antobelli; 4. 51-Joey Pulfuoy; 5. 80-Keith Reed; 6. 62-Mark Jones; 7. 5-Craig Ramich; 8. 7H-Josh Hughes; 9. 11W-Beau Aikey. Time – 3:03.196

Mid-Atlantic Modified Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 11-Brad Kling; 2. 25-Mike Korbin; 3. 1st-Bret Hamilton; 4. 26X-James Sparks; 5. 59-Doug Stine; 6. 8M-Jeff McCauley; 7. 44-Frank Dibella; 8. 13M-Gary Moreland. Time – 3:03.994

Mid-Atlantic Modified Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 40-Rick Hulson; 2. 99-Bryan Griffin; 3. 10-Jim Schulte; 4. 1N-Hunter Nester; 5. 10S-Jim Schulte; 6. 70-Kyle Lloyd; 7. 83-Ray Giadelli; 8. 0-Haley Kalser. No Time