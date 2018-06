Feature Winners: June 11 – 17, 2018

Monday June 11, 2018

Berlin Raceway – Marne, MI – USA – Must See Racing – Jimmy McCune

Tuesday June 12, 2018

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Scott Bogucki

Wednesday June 13, 2018

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Wayne Johnson

Thursday June 14, 2018

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park – Thompson, CT – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series – Dan CuginI

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – ASCS – National Tour / ASCS – Red River Region – Sammy Swindell

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Matt Sherell

Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Eastern Storm – Brady Bacon

Friday June 15, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars – Mick D’Agostino

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Paul McMahan

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Tom Sires

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Jordan Kinser

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Anton Hernandez

Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Chuck Hebing

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP Sprint Car Nationals – Steven Richardson

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Series – Jack and Jiggs Classic – Stratton Briggs

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Jack and Jiggs Classic – Clinton Boyles

Hilltop Speedway – Millersburg, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Andre Layfield

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Dustin Daggett

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Jack Dover

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Clinton Burns

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Nate Eakin

Lavonia Speedway – Lavonia, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Trey Starks

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – David Helliwell

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NY – USA – Sprint Cars of New England – Clay Dow

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. Flick

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Jamie Miller

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – DII Midgets – Gredd Ross

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – POWRi – WAR Wildcard Sprint Car Series – Carson Short

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Ernie Seager

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Koen Shaw

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars – Jesse Costa

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Cory Turner

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series – Wesley Smith

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – World of Outlaws – Northern Tour – Donny Schatz

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Taylor Courtney

Scotland County Speedway – Memphis, MO – USA – Sprint Invaders Association – Evan Martin

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Kyle Hirst

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints – Casey McClain

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma – Gary Owens

Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Ryan Litt

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Dylan Norris

Travelers Rest Speedway – Travelers Rest, SC – USA – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series – Steve Surniak

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Tyler Drueke

Wake County Speedway – Raleigh, NC – USA – USAC – Speed2 Eastern Midget Series – Chris Lamb

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Eastern Storm – Chris Windom

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lucas Wolfe

Saturday June 16, 2018

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Trey Schmidt

281 Speedway – Stephanville, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Reagan Reed

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kaley Gharst

Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC – Western States Midget Championship – Michael Faccinto

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Kenny Edkin

Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX – USA – ASCS – Gulf South Region – Koty Adams

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship – Joe Krawiec

Blue Ridge Motorsports Park – Blue Ridge, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Trey Starks

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mike Moore

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Austin Bishop

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints – Dylan Westbrook

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt – Joshua Turner

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Bryar Schroeter

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Wingless Sprint Series – Kyle Miller

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Zach Alley

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Ramey

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series – DCRP Sprint Car Nationals – Jake Martens

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Josh Riggins

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Kyle Larson

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Founders Day – Cameron Neisinger

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Luke Hall

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Jamie Miller

Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Justin Fifield

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jay Cole

Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour / PA Sprint Series / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series / Virginia Sprint Series – Ken Duke Jr.

I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series – Jonathan Beason

I-76 Speedway – Fort Morgan, CO – USA – POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Keith Rauch

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – D.J. Netto

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mason Daniel

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Eric Bridger

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Brown

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dan Bennett

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Nick Bilbee

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Steven Shebester

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints – Mason Smith

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Carson Short

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Chase Dietz

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brian Montieth

Lorain County Speedway – South Amherst, OH – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series – Danny Shirey

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Crate Sprint Cars – Darren Johnson

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jake Haulot

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – USAC – Midwest Thunder D2 Midget Championship – Adam Leffel

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars – Karl Freyer

Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association – Jamie Myers

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds – Michael Barnes

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – Anthony Losurdo

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Johnson Memorial – Jon Stanbrough

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Bradley Terrell

Pittsbugh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brandon Matus

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Ben Schmidt

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – UMP Pro Sprints – Michael Summers

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Eastern Storm – Chris Windom

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dale Howard

Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League – Kate Jackson

Salina Speedway – SalinA, KS – USA – ASCS – National Tour – Sammy Swindell

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour – Joe Whitcomb Memorial – Chad Layton

Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints – Steve Irwin

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Jason Solwold

South Boston Speedway – South Boston, MA – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series – Chris Lamb

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Dennis Gile

Southern Oregon Speedway – White City, OR – USA – Interstate Sprint Car Series – David Hibbard

Spoon River Speedway – Canton, IL – USA – USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Series – Robby McQuinn

Sportsdrome Speedway – Jeffersonville, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series – Ryan Huggler

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jacob Patton

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series – Ryan Locke

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series – Randy Cabral

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Chad Nichols

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslinger Sprint Car Series – Justin Kawahata

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Northern California Modified Association – Denny Burrell

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Allstar Midgets – Wesley Smith

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Outlaw Sprints – Chad Goff

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Bill Balog

Sunday June 17, 2018

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – National Championship Racing Association – Jeremy Campbell

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association / POWRi – Division II Midget Series – Davey Ray

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Scotty Thiel

Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series – Matt VanderVere

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – USAC – American Racing Drivers Club – Alex Bright

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Eastern Storm – Robert Ballou

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Wigned 360 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – ASCS – Warrior Region – Kyle Bellm

Five Mile Point Speedway – Kirkwood, NY – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Eric Jennings

Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour – Aaron Turkey

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – USA – World of Outlaws – Magic City Showdown – Daryn Pittman

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Arnie Kent

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Sye Lynch

Utica-Rome Speedway – USA – Empire Super Sprints – Shawn Donath

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Aaron Reutzell

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – USA – National Racing Alliance – Jared Horstman