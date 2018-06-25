Tyler Blank Wins at Double-X Speedway

From Dean Reichel

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (June 24, 2018) – Cooler temperatures and moisture in the air greeted racers and fans for the latest edition of Sunday Night Thunder at the speed plant referred to affectionately as “The Little Dirt Track at the Edge of Town”. With four classes in competition and fans renewing their weekly friendships with other race fans, the night began on a somber note as a moment of silence was held to honor the passing of Jason Johnson, a sprint car driver whose team was based out of Rocky Mount, MO. A past winner and competitor at Double X, and a fan at other times when they were home from the road, Jason will be missed by friends and fans alike. All of us at Double X are keeping Jason’s family and team in our thoughts and prayers.

The drivers in attendance put on an outstanding show for the fans in the stands. Door to door, wheel to wheel action greeted all in attendance. In the Winged Sprint Car division it was Tyler Blank standing tall in victory lane. The win was a challenge as Blank had to out duel the field to claim the checkered flag. Fellow front row starter Riley Kresiel stalked Blank before passing Blank in turn 3 on the low side to take the point. However a lap 13 caution for third place Jonathan Cornell would prove to be Kreisel’s undoing as mechanical problems caused his power plant to stumble on the restart and he would retire to the pit area. Veteran Frank Brown ran a great race to finish a strong second place. Jeff Wingate used a lap 24 pass to secure third place and Bryan Grimes finished fourth, shaking down a new 305 powered mount.

The Street Stock division is a continual favorite with race fans and Sunday night the drivers did not disappoint. At the start of the feature event it was Cole Henson and Mark Davis sharing the front row. At the wave of the green flag Davis won the race into turn one and carried that momentum onto the back straight to lead the first lap. The lead continued to grow as the laps clicked by. At the end of he 15 lap event ark Davis won the race to the checkered flag with John Clancy finishing in second. The remainder of the top five positions were filled by Cole Henson in third, Marshall Berry claiming fourth and Steve Beach finishing fifth.

Increased car counts in the Hobby Stock class this season has provided some good racing in the class and new faces in the pits and in the stands alike. Mike Schrader was victorious this week in the feature event. Kevin Prall ran another consistent race to claim the second position. Chris Brockert rang up another top five finish by placing third, Cole Canada finished fourth and Drew Tully was fifth.

The 600cc Winged Micro Sprint class saw Nick Rasa in victory lane with the winners hardware. The victory was earned by besting the winner of the two previous feature events, Tom Curran who claimed second and Aubrey Smith in third. Fourth place was earned by Travis Arnold.

Make plans to be part of the annual ASCS Warrior Region “Red,White and Blue” tour as Double X hosts the final night of the three night special event. Also be sure to be on hand Sinday, July 8 for the annual “Race for Riley”. A fun filled evening of racing, special give aways and fundraising for Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia, MO.

Double X Speedway

Race Results

June 24, 2018

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature Event: 1. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 2. 43-Frank Brown, Marshall; 3. 8-Jeff Wingate, Centertown; 4. 1-Bryan Grimes, Slater; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw; 6. 99E-Bailey Elliott, California; 7. 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 8. 28-Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia; 9. 65-TJ Muths, Sedalia

Heat 1- 1. Blank; 2. B. Brown; 3. F. Brown; 4. Muths

Heat 2- 1. Kreisel; 2. Cornell; 3. Grimes; 4. Wingate; 5. Elliott

Street Stocks-

Feature Event- 1. 56-Mark Davis, Grovespring; 2. 8-John Clancy, California; 3. 31C-Cole Henson, Russellville; 4. 4-Marshall Berry, Tuscumbia; 5. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 6. 7-Evan Hays, California; 7. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 8. 2-Aaron Chambers, California; 9. 4X-Greg Payne, Salisbury; 10. 54-Brandon Hays, California

Heat 1- 1. Henson; 2. M. Berry; 3. Beach; 4. Payne; 5. Chambers

Heat 2- 1. Davis; 2. Clancy; 3. E. Hays; 4. D.Berry; 5. B. Hays

Hobby Stocks

Feature Event-1. 11-Mike Schrader, Sedalia; 2. 14-Kevin Prall, Sedalia; 3. 7X-Chris Brockert, Versailles; 4. 25J-Cole Canada, Fulton; 5. 33-Drew Tully, Carrollton; 6.29C-Ryan Campbell, Jefferson City; 7. 14X-Blaze Belt, Syracuse; 8. 8-Isaiah Penton, Huntsville; 9. 84-Jeremiah Wallingford, Prairie Home

Heat 1- 1. Canada; 2. Brockert; 3. Campbell; 4. Tully; 5. Wallingford

Heat 2- 1. Schrader; 2. Prall; 3. Penton; 4. Belt

600cc Winged Micros

Feature Event- 1. 26B-Nick Rasa, Sedalia; 2. 11X-Tom Curran, Kansas City;3. 35-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 4. 75-Travis Arnold, Pilot Grove

Heat- 1. Rasa; 2. Curran; 3. Smith; 4. Arnold