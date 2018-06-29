Howard Moore Wins ASCS Mid-South Speedweek Opener At Riverside

Bryan Hulbert

(Image Credit: Jimmy Jones) WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (June 28, 2018) Kicking off four nights of racing for the ASCS Mid-South Region across the state of Arkansas, it was a driver from Tennessee that got things going with Howard Moore earning Thursday’s $2,000 top prize at Riverside International Speedway.

Taking off from third, Moore chased the top spot the first 19 revolutions before finally snagging it away from Brad Bowden for his third career with the ASCS Mid-South Region. Taking second on the closing lap, Marshall Skinner made the podium with Tim Crawley coming from seventh to take the bronze position.

Derek Hagar from ninth was fourth with Brad Bowden fading to fifth. Moving from 11th, Wally Henson crossed sixth with Cody Gardner in tow. The night’s Stealth Recover Hard Charger, Justin Webb came from 19th to eighth with Jeremy Middleton and Brian Bell making up the top-ten.

The ASCS Mid-South Region heads for Round 2 of the Mid-South Speedweek with the series debut at Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. Friday, June 29 at “The Ridge” goes green at 7:30 P.M. (CDT) with admission set at $20. Kids get in for $10 with youth under five free into the grandstands. More information, classes, and directions can be found at www.crowleysridgeraceway.com or by calling (870) 236-3141.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results

ASCS Mid-South Region

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, Ark.

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Mid-South Speedweek – Round 1

Heat 1: 1. D6-Dakota Gaines, [5]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley, [7]; 3. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [4]; 4. 23B-Brian Bell, [9]; 5. 27-Curt Terrell, [2]; 6. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [8]; 7. 72K-Rick Kahler, [6]; 8. 99-Blake Jenkins, [1]; 9. 31-Justin Webb, [3]

Heat 2: 1. 88R-Cody Gardner, [2]; 2. 40-Howard Moore, [3]; 3. 2H-Wally Henson, [4]; 4. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [8]; 5. 12J-Joe Young, [5]; 6. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [1]; 7. 21M-Marty Meredith, [6]; 8. 47-Dale Howard, [7]; (DNS) 14-Jordan Mallett,

Heat 3: 1. 39-Brad Bowden, [1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [3]; 3. 21S-Carson Short, [4]; 4. 26-Marshall Skinner, [8]; 5. 22-Travis Senter, [7]; 6. 10K1-Dewayne White, [5]; 7. 21-Kevin Hinkle, [2]; 8. 12M-Greg Merritt, [6]

B Feature: 1. 47-Dale Howard, [5]; 2. 14-Jordan Mallett, [8]; 3. 12J-Joe Young, [1]; 4. 27-Curt Terrell, [2]; 5. 31-Justin Webb, [7]; 6. 21-Kevin Hinkle, [4]; 7. 12M-Greg Merritt, [9]; 8. 21M-Marty Meredith, [3]; 9. 99-Blake Jenkins, [6]; (DNS) 21B-Brandon Hinkle, ; (DQ) 10K1-Dewayne White, [10]; (DQ) 72K-Rick Kahler, [11]

A Feature: 1. 40-Howard Moore, [3]; 2. 26-Marshall Skinner, [5]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley, [7]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [9]; 5. 39-Brad Bowden, [1]; 6. 2H-Wally Henson, [11]; 7. 88R-Cody Gardner, [4]; 8. 31-Justin Webb, [19]; 9. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [14]; 10. 23B-Brian Bell, [8]; 11. 12J-Joe Young, [17]; 12. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [10]; 13. 21S-Carson Short, [12]; 14. 27-Curt Terrell, [18]; 15. 22-Travis Senter, [13]; 16. 21-Kevin Hinkle, [20]; 17. (DNF) 47-Dale Howard, [15]; 18. (DNF) 8Z-Zach Pringle, [6]; 19. (DNF) D6-Dakota Gaines, [2]; 20. (DNF) 14-Jordan Mallett, [16]