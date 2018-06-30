Dietrich Holds Off Final Lap Surge from Dewease to win Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (June 30, 2018) — In one of the best eight-minute shows a racing fan could ask for, Danny Dietrich fought off a Lance Dewease last-lap, last turn slider and out-raced him to the finish line to win Night 2 of Pennsylvania Speedweek action at Lincoln Speedway Saturday night.

To be precise, it took eight minutes 9.953 seconds to complete 30 laps. Every driver finished. It all came down to the final turns.

Outside frontrow starter Chad Trout got the jump on pole-sitting Dietrich and led the charge for the first nine laps. Trout even fought off a Dietrich slider in turns three and four on lap eight to hang on to the top spot.

But the lapped traffic came into play starting on the fifth lap allowing Dietrich to close the gap and eventually nipped Trout at the line to complete the 10th lap the new leader.

Dietrich took charge at that point and was flying through lapped traffic and had opened up a four second lead after 20 laps were in the books.

All eyes began watching behind Dietrich the final 10 laps as fifth-starting Dewease was making his charge to the front with 10th-starting Brian Montieth in tow.

Dewease and Montieth were closing the gap fast the final five laps but it appeared that Dewease was going to run out of time.

Then on the final lap it appeared Dietrich got loose off the second turn. Dewease closed quickly on Dietrich as they headed up the backstretch was in position to dive under the leader.

And dive he did.

Everyone stood as the pair raced off the final turns to the checkered. Dietrich had carried more speed through the turns and beat Dewease to the line for a wild non-stop 30-lap, $7,000-to-win Speedweek show.

The win was Dietrich’s third of the year, and the 41st of his career at Lincoln Speedway. It was also his seventh career Pennsylvania Speedweek victory.

Montieth settled for third, with fast timer Lucas Wolfe, and Trout finishing fourth and fifth respectively. Completing the top-10 were Greg Hodnett, Freddie Rahmer, Jim Siegel, Trey Starks, and Alan Krimes.

Sprint heats were won by Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Dewease, and Jim Siegel, with Robbie Kendall winning the consolation. Fast time in time trials for the 39-car 410 Sprint field was set by Wolfe with a one-lap time of 14.149-seconds (95.413 MPH).

Travis Perry inherited the lead on the 18th lap when race-long leader Mason Chaney suddenly stopped in the fourth turn with mechanical problems.

Jeremy Ott settled for a close second in a final lap shootout with Bill Diehl third, Travis McClelland fourth, and Scott Haudeshell fifth. Completing the top-10 were Zachary Settle, Blaine Leppo, Brent Marquis, John Kooti, and Alex Schmeidel.

Heats for the 41 Central PA Legends on hand were won by Harlon Leppo, Haudeshell, Chaney, and Perry, with Rick Hartwig and Donnie Leiby winning twin consolations.

Lincoln Speedway swings right back into action Monday night, July 2nd, with its’ second PA Speedweek show. Race 4 of the 10 race Speedweek series for the 410 sprints will once again pay $7,000 to the winner. The super sportsman will round out the Monday night special 4th of July holiday week show. Competition Pit gates will open at 5 PM, Spectator Pit Admission & General Admission gates will open at 5:30 PM. Hot laps will get underway at 7 PM, with time trials getting underway at 7:30 PM.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, June 30, 2018

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

PENNSYLVANIA SPEEDWEEK (Race 2 of 10)

19th Annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial

Lawrence Chevrolet 410 Sprints

410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($7,000); 2. 69K-Lance Dewease; 3. 21-Brian Montieth; 4. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 27-Greg Hodnett; 7. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 8. 59-Jim Siegel; 9. 44-Trey Starks; 10. 87-Alan Krimes; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss; 12. 24R-Rico Abreu; 13. 21X-Austin Hogue; 14. 59W-Ryan Smith; 15. 3-James McFadden; 16. 39M-Anthony Macri; 17. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 18. 39-Cory Haas; 19. 07-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 20. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 21. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 22. 99M-Kyle Moody; 23. 15-Adam Wilt; 24. 5-Tyler Ross. Time – 8:09.953

Lap Leaders – Chad Trout (1-9), Danny Dietrich (10-30)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 27-Greg Hodnett; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri; 4. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 07-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 6. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 7. 33-Jared Esh; 8. 6K-Chris Knopp; 9. 11-Greg Plank; 10. 4R-Chase Dietz. No Time

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 59W-Ryan Smith; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 21X-Austin Hogue; 5. 39-Cory Haas; 6. 3-James McFadden; 7. 19-Landon Myers; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 53-Jessie Attard; 10. 74-Dwayne Gutshall. Time – 2:34.768

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 69K-Lance Dewease; 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 24R-Rico Abreu; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 15-Adam Wilt; 6. 99M-Kyle Moody; 7. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 8. 73B-Brett Michalski; 9. 49H-Bradley Howard; 10. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF). No Time

410 Sprint Heat Four Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss; 3. 44-Trey Starks; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 5-Tyler Ross; 7. 10-Joe Kata, III; 8. 3B-Randy Baughman; 9. 12W-Troy Fraker. Time – 2:42.227

410 Sprint B-Main Finish (10 laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 3-James McFadden; 3. 5-Tyler Ross; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher; 7. 53-Jessie Attard; 8. 4R-Chase Dietz; 9. 33-Jared Esh; 10. 10-Joe Kata, III; 11. 73B-Brett Michalski; 12. 49H-Bradley Howard; 13. 3B-Randy Baughman; 14. 11-Greg Plank; 15. 12W-Troy Fraker (DNF); 16. 19-Landon Myers (DNF); DNS – 6K-Chris Knopp, 74-Dwayne Gutshall, 69-Tim Glatfelter. Time – 3:13.905

Time Trial Results – 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 14.149-seconds (95.413 MPH); 2. 87-Alan Krimes, 14.179; 3. 69K-Lance Dewease, 14.182; 4. 1X-Chad Trout, 14.183; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.190; 6. 59W-Ryan Smith, 14.224; 7. 21-Brian Montieth, 14.291; 8. 59-Jim Siegel, 14.396; 9. 27-Greg Hodnett, 14.397; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 14.400; 11. 1*-Tim Wagaman, 14.439; 12. 44-Trey Starks, 14.471; 13. 39M-Anthony Macri, 14.482; 14. 21X-Austin Hogue, 14.525; 15. 15-Adam Wilt, 14.571; 16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.620; 17. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 14.663; 18. 3-James McFadden, 14.665; 19. 24R-Rico Abreu, 14.696; 20. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 14.743; 21. 07-Gerard McIntyre, Jr., 14.754; 22. 39-Cory Haas, 14.767; 23. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.824; 24. 5-Tyler Ross, 14.879; 25. 4R-Chase Dietz, 14.903; 26. 19-Landon Myers, 14.970; 27. 49H-Bradley Howard, 15.101; 28. 10-Joe Kata, III, 15.107; 29. 33-Jared Esh, 15.126; 30. 21T-Scott Fisher, 15.315; 31. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 15.365; 32. 12W-Troy Fraker, 15.458; 33. 11-Greg Plank, 15.481; 34. 74-Dwayne Gutshall, 15.486; 35. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 15.587; 36. 3B-Randy Baughman, 15.667; 37. 6K-Chris Knopp, 15.705; 38. 53-Jesse Attard, 15.890; 39. 73B-Brett Michalski, 15.961.

CENTRAL PA LEGENDS

Legends Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 19-Travis Perry; 2. 10-Jeremy Ott; 3. 53-Bill Diehl; 4. 51-Travis McClelland; 5. 5-Scott Haudeshell; 6. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 7. 519-Blaine Leppo; 8. 93-Brent Marquis; 9. M1-John Kooti; 10. 95-Alex Schmeidel; 11. 66-Trent Yoder; 12. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 13. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 14. 83-Jason Gastley; 15. 18H-Jeremy Hahn; 16. 5C-Josh Schrum; 17. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 18. 8CR-Mason Chaney (DNF); 19. 15H-Harlon Leppo (DNF); 20. 3M-Chris McKinney (DNF); 21. 94-Greg Burd (DNF); 22. 14-Brian Racine (DNF); 23. 2-Scott Smith (DNF); 24. 9-Rick Hartwig (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Mason Chaney (1-18), Travis Perry (19-20)

Legends Heat One Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 15H-Harlon Leppo; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 94-Greg Burd; 4. 519-Blaine Leppo; 5. 2-Scott Smith; 6. 9-Rick Hartwig; 7. 26-Shawn Abney; 8. 7MD-Nate Renfro; 9. 41-Chuck Dell; 10. 85-Michael Goldsmith; 11. 30-Alex Robinson. Time – 2:47.569

Legends Heat Two Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 5-Scott Haudeshell; 2. 14-BNrian Racine; 3. 93-Brent Marquis; 4. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 5. 18H-Jeremy Hahn; 6. 83-Jason Gastley; 7. 4-Eli Dodge; 8. 71-Ron Dick; 9. 83J-James Snow (DNF); 10. 38-Jordon Strickler (DNF). No Time

Legends Heat Three Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 2. 58Z-Zachary Settle; 3. 5C-Josh Schrum; 4. M1-John Kooti; 5. 75-Chandler Pagnotta; 6. 34-Dan Harrison; 7. 4X-Travis Beck; 8. 99-Mike Rabold; 9. 8-Robert Shaw (DNF); 10. 18-Chris Transeau. No Time

Legends Heat Four Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 19-Travis Perry; 2. 10-Jeremy Ott; 3. 51-Travis McClelland; 4. 3M-Chris McKinney; 5. 95-Alex Schmiedel; 6. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 7. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 8. 66-Trent Yoder; 9. 91-Ben Goldsmith; 10. 88-Don Butler. No Time

Legends 1st Consolation Finish (6 laps/2 to qualify) – 1. 9-Rick Hartwig; 2. 83-Jason Gastley; 3. 26-Shawn Abney; 4. 7MD-Nate Renfro; 5. 71-Ron Dick; 6. 4-Eli Dodge; 7. 41-Chuck Dell; 8. 83J-James Snow; 9. 85-Michael Goldsmith; DNS – 30-Alex Robinson, 38-Jordon Strickler. Time – 2:03.59

Legends 2nd Consolation Finish (6 laps/2 to qualify) – 1. 19L-Donnie Leiby; 2. 66-Trent Yoder; 3. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 4. 34-Dan Harrison; 5. 91-Ben Goldsmith; 6. 88-Don Butler; 7. 4X-Travis Beck; DNS – 99-Mike Rabold, 8-Robert Shaw, 18-Chris Transeau. Time – 2:03.66