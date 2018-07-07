Poirier Wins CNY Speedweek Feature at Brewerton

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Brewerton Speedway
Brewerton, NY
Friday July 6, 2017
Feature:
1. 28f – Steve Poirier
2. 45 – Chuck Hebing
3. 99L – Larry Wight
4. 87 – Jason Barney
5. 0 – Danny Varin
6. 53 – Shawn Donath
7. 10 – Jeff Cook
8. 14 – Coleman Gulick
9. 33 – Mike Mahaney
10. 49 – Scott Kreutter
11. 56v – Billy VanInwegen
12. 55 – Mark Smith
13. 36 – Matt Billings
14. 10c – Paulie Colagiovanni
15. 2 – Dave Axton
16. 28 – Jordan Poirier
17. 90 – Matt Tanner
18. 75 – Tommy Wickham
19. 3a – Jeff Trombley
20. 22 – Jonathan Preston
21. 88c – Chad Miller
22. 3 – Denny Peebles
23. 91 – Scott Holcomb
24. 14b – Brent Wright
25. 7x – Dan Douville
26. 10h – Kelly Hebing