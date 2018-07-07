USCS Rained Out Friday at Hattiesburg

From Pete Walton

HATTIESBURG, MS (July 6, 2018) – The top two drivers in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters won heat races just prior to the USCS Summer Shootout Round #4 being rained out on Friday night at Hattiesburg Speedway.

Defending series Champion, Jordon Mallett won the Friday Engler Machine and Tool.$ Then, 11-time USCS Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN won the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Third Heat.

The event has been rain dated for Friday, August 10th.

The USCS sprint car drivers now move 90 miles North for Saturday night’s USCS Summer Shootout 2018 Finale at Whynot Motorsports Park in Meridian, MS.