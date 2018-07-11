Power Seal Power Move of the Night added to the CNY Speedweek!

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – A very successful 6th Annual Donath MotorWorx Central New York Speedweek was just completed for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints. Tom Juno’s Power Seal of Syracuse, NY wanted to add to the week long pot with a special nightly Power Move of the Night.

At each event a driver chosen to have a special night was awarded $100 cash thanks to Power Seal. Those recipients were: Mark Smith at Can-Am, Billy VanInwegen at the Land of Legends, Jeff Cook at Brewerton, Larry Wight at Fulton and Chuck Hebing collecting the bonus at Utica-Rome.

Juno not only sponsors events throughout the Central NY area but his Power Seal logo can be seen on several cars as well. Juno will also put himself behind the wheel of a dirt sportsman.

As a family owned and operated business, Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Power Seal has experience with both residential and commercial driveways and parking lots. For all you information you can log on to www.cusepowerseal.com or call (315) 622-5221.

Danny Varin took home his second Speedweek title in a row by besting Steve Poirier for the $1,000 prize in being the point champion. The Speedweek events produced car counts of 36, 39, 40, 36 and 42 cars which was a record. A total of 62 different drivers competed in the five nights with a record of 22 racing in all five nights.

The 35th Anniversary tour backed by Lucas Oil will now take a few weeks off before taking part in the first Summer Nationals at the Outlaw Speedway where the Saturday night A-Main pays $6,000 to win.

Thanks to Power Seal for being the latest to join the Empire Super Sprints sponsorship family. With their help it continues the tradition of excitement guaranteed!

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath Motorworx, Insinger Performance/Sunoco Race Fuels, Scorpion Security Products, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Beard Sewer and Drain, Cobra Coaches, 911 Restoration, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, SUNY Canton, Engler Machine and Tool, Shuttleworth Asphalt Sealing, Northwood 2 Construction, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Caprara Ford/Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!!