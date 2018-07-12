T.J.’s Notebook: Thoughts on the Ride to Eldora

Much has been made about how drivers try to adjust their qualifying effort for the format to earn a coveted front row starting position in a heat race, but keep in mind the 19th and 20th positions are reserved for the fastest two qualifiers that do not make the feature through the heat race. Having one of those positions can keep a driver from avoiding the dreaded, and lengthy, B-Main.

The best improvement to the Kings Royal weekend this year is the additional money added to the purse for drivers that have never made the Kings Royal. Bonus money of $5,000 is up for grabs on Thursday and Friday with Saturday featuring multiple bonuses for drivers that have never made the Saturday night finale.