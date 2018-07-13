Allstar Performance Event List: July 13-15, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 13-15, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday July 13, 2018
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Western Sprint Tour – Speedweek Northwest
Deerfield Speedway – Deerfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – Knight Before the Kings Royal
Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – ASCS – Frontier Region / NSA 360 Sprint Cars
Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints
Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt
Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – ASCS – Red River Region / National Championship Racing Association
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship
Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – DII Midgets
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Spring Lake Speedway – Unity, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Pa Sprint Series
Travelers Rest Speedway – Travelers Rest, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series / POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association / POWRi – Allstar Midgets / POWRi – West Midget Series – Thunder in the Valley
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Thunder in the Valley
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Thunder in the Valley
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – WILROC
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday July 14, 2018
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
67 Speedway – Texarcana, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – ASCS – Red River Region / National Championship Racing Association
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship
Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS – Frontier Region / NSA 360 Sprint Cars
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Western Sprint Tour – Speedweek Northwest
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints
Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt
Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – United Racing Club
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western North Dakota Sprint Cars
Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – Kings Royal
Fayette County Speedway – Brownstown, IL – USA – POWRi – WAR Wildcard Sprint Car Series
Five Mile Point Speedway – Kirkwood, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints
Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series
Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship
Jukasa Motor Speedway – Hagersville, ONT – CAN – International Super Modified Association
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Midvale Speedway – New philadelphia, OH – USA – Must See Racing
Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, NH – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series
Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, NH – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars
Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series
Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – UMP Pro Sprints
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
RPM Speedway – Hayes, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series
Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw RaceSaver Sprints / Southern United Sprints
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – USA – Winged 360`
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association
Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslinger Sprint Car Series
Sycamore Speedway – Sycramore, IL – USA – POWRi – Division II Midget Series
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Sprint Stampede
Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series / POWRi – Allstar Midgets / POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association / POWRi – West Midget Series – Thunder in the Valley
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship – Battle at the Beach
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Thunder in the Valley
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Thunder in the Valley
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – WILROC
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour
Sunday July 15, 2018
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Red River Valley Speedway – Fargo, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Hayes, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series
Stuart Speedway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship
Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series
Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars