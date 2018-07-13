Allstar Performance Event List: July 13-15, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 13-15, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday July 13, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Western Sprint Tour – Speedweek Northwest

Deerfield Speedway – Deerfield, OH – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – Knight Before the Kings Royal

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT – USA – ASCS – Frontier Region / NSA 360 Sprint Cars

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints

Hartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – ASCS – Red River Region / National Championship Racing Association

I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – USA – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – DII Midgets

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Spring Lake Speedway – Unity, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Pa Sprint Series

Travelers Rest Speedway – Travelers Rest, SC – USA – United Sprint Car Series

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series / POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association / POWRi – Allstar Midgets / POWRi – West Midget Series – Thunder in the Valley

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Thunder in the Valley

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Thunder in the Valley

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – WILROC

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday July 14, 2018

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

67 Speedway – Texarcana, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – ASCS – Red River Region / National Championship Racing Association

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints

Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship

Big Sky Speedway – Billings, MT – USA – ASCS – Frontier Region / NSA 360 Sprint Cars

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Western Sprint Tour – Speedweek Northwest

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Crystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – United Racing Club

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Western North Dakota Sprint Cars

Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – USA – World of Outlaws – Kings Royal

Fayette County Speedway – Brownstown, IL – USA – POWRi – WAR Wildcard Sprint Car Series

Five Mile Point Speedway – Kirkwood, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints

Indianapolis Speedrome – Indianapolis, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series

Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship

Jukasa Motor Speedway – Hagersville, ONT – CAN – International Super Modified Association

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Midvale Speedway – New philadelphia, OH – USA – Must See Racing

Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, NH – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series

Monadnock Speedway – Winchester, NH – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Natural Bridge Speedway – Natural Bridge, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

Ohio Valley Speedway – Washington, WV – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – USA – Supermodifieds

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – King of the West Sprint Car Series

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – UMP Pro Sprints

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

RPM Speedway – Hayes, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Sabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw RaceSaver Sprints / Southern United Sprints

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Southern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – USA – Winged 360`

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslinger Sprint Car Series

Sycamore Speedway – Sycramore, IL – USA – POWRi – Division II Midget Series

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association – Sprint Stampede

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – National Midget Series / POWRi – Allstar Midgets / POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association / POWRi – West Midget Series – Thunder in the Valley

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship – Battle at the Beach

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Thunder in the Valley

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization – Thunder in the Valley

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – WILROC

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday July 15, 2018

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Red River Valley Speedway – Fargo, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Hayes, KS – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Stuart Speedway – Stuart, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO – USA – USAC – National Midget Car Championship

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Tri-City Raceway Park – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars