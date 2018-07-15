Cornell Unbeatable During ASCS Kansas Sprint Week With Victory At 81-Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

PARK CITY, Kan. (July 14, 2018) Three nights and just as many wins. Safe to say Kansas Sprint Week was a wild success for Jonathan Cornell with his latest triumph against the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products coming at 81-Speedway.

Joined again with NCRA, Cornell gave chase until a restart with four laps to go.

Going after Alex Sewell for the lead, the race into turns one and two saw the Kiowa Line Builders No. 28 shoot past Sewell for the top spot. One more caution before the race’s conclusion, Sewell was not able to make work of Cornell who sped away for the win.

Sewell’s third podium run in as many nights, the Oklahoma driver was joined on the podium by Jay Russell. Fourth went to Zach Chappell with Mathew Howard running from14th to fifth. Lance Norick from 12th crossed sixth with Danny Jennings slipping from the pole to seventh. Picking up eight spots, Ray Seemann grabbed eighth with J.D. Johnson and Jake Greider to make the top-ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will see action again on Friday, July 27 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., followed by I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Saturday, July 28 with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Red River / NCRA

81-Speedway

Park City, Kan.

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Smith Titanium Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Brandon Hanks, [2]; 2. 1J-Danny Jennings, [7]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell, [4]; 4. 90-Lance Norick, [5]; 5. 98-J.D. Johnson, [8]; 6. 91-Jeff Stasa, [6]; 7. 6-Kaden Taylor, [3]; 8. 5M-Charles McManus, [1]

Lightning Wings Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [3]; 2. 11G-Mike Goodman, [1]; 3. 1X-Don Droud Jr, [4]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [5]; 5. 88-Ray Seemann, [2]; 6. 37H-Matthew Howard, [8]; 7. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [6]; 8. 92J-J.R. Topper, [7]

Battlestar Performance Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [1]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [6]; 3. 20G-Jake Greider, [3]; 4. 81-Jon Freeman, [7]; 5. 52-Cody Karl, [5]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox, [4]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark, [2]

Pizza Express of Oklahoma A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [3]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell, [8]; 3. 76-Jay Russell, [2]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell, [5]; 5. 37H-Matthew Howard, [14]; 6. 90-Lance Norick, [12]; 7. 1J-Danny Jennings, [1]; 8. 88-Ray Seemann, [16]; 9. 98-J.D. Johnson, [10]; 10. 20G-Jake Greider, [11]; 11. 91-Jeff Stasa, [17]; 12. 26M-Fred Mattox, [18]; 13. 81-Jon Freeman, [6]; 14. 92J-J.R. Topper, [21]; 15. 52-Cody Karl, [15]; 16. 5M-Charles McManus, [23]; 17. 84-Brandon Hanks, [4]; 18. 1X-Don Droud Jr, [9]; 19. 11G-Mike Goodman, [7]; 20. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [19]; 21. 6-Kaden Taylor, [20]; 22. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [13]; 23. 9$-Kyle Clark, [22]