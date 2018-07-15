Neuman Snaps KKR Winning Streak with POWRi at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (July 14, 2018) – In dominating fashion, Jake Neuman snapped the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports winning streak in POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League competition. By winning the second night of the Second Annual Thunder in the Valley, Neuman and his family owned team are now one of three different car owners to capture victories throughout 2018 with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League.

Neuman, hailing from New Berlin, Illinois, took the top spot from early race leader, Holly Shelton on lap 11 and set a blistering pace leaning against the tall Valley Speedway curb. Enduring a handful of yellows on his way to victory, Neuman was never seriously challenged. On the final lap in the final turn, last night’s winner, Tucker Klaasmeyer threw a haymaker of a slide job from the second position entering turn three in hopes of possibly cutting of Neuman coming off four, but Neuman’s head of steam was too much for the slide job to even threaten his lead. Klaasmeyer ultimately ended up spun around after hard contact with the cushion and finished 16th. Ryan Robinson took second with Holly Shelton in third, while Wesley Smith took fourth. Smith drove to fourth from 17th after taking the semi-feature victory. Kory Schudy completed the top five.

“I went out there and was looking at the top earlier when they were sheeps-footing it and watering it and just told my guys I would be up here,” commented Jake Neuman. “It actually worked out. I messed up probably about five laps in a row and was afraid a Kunz car was going to catch me, but they didn’t. I saw Tucker try to slide me down in three, but I just gassed it up because I wasn’t going to let him get around me. I can’t thank my sponsors, my family, and everyone that came out tonight enough.”

“Last night I moved down too late and tonight I was trying to stay down there early on,” said Ryan Robinson. “It was alright, I just can’t thank my team and sponsors enough. All these race fans, they’re true race fans sticking it out in all the rain and heat. It’s been a tough week.”

“I probably should have ran fourth,” stated Holly Shelton. “It’s unfortunate what happened to Tucker, but congrats to Ryan and Jake. They were quite a bit faster than me. I just couldn’t figure out the right line. I led quite a few there at the beginning. But, it’s fun racing with these guys. This car is fast and we’re only getting better.”

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Series / POWRi All Star Midget Series

Valley Speedway

Grain Valley, MO

Saturday July 14, 2018

Heat Race #1: 1. 71-Ryan Robinson, [5]; 2. 28M-Ace McCarthy, [1]; 3. 17E-Blake Edwards, [3]; 4. 21KS-Karter Sarff, [8]; 5. 5T-Presley Truedson, [6]; 6. 93K-Riley Kreisel, [4]; 7. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, [2]; 8. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [7]

Heat Race #2: 1. 67-Holly Shelton, [4]; 2. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [5]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [6]; 4. 88-Tyler Nelson, [1]; 5. 24-Hunter Fischer, [2]; 6. 321-Chad Winfrey, [3]; 7. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [7]

Heat Race #3: 1. 28-Kory Schudy, [2]; 2. 4A-Casey Shuman, [4]; 3. 9K-Kyle Schuett, [3]; 4. 51-Joe B. Miller, [6]; 5. 37-Chett Gehrke, [1]; 6. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [7]; 7. 84-Shaun Shapel, [5]

Heat Race #4: 1. 3N-Jake Neuman, [4]; 2. 42-Hank Davis, [6]; 3. 81-Chase Porter, [3]; 4. 7-Austin Brown, [7]; 5. 27B-A.J. Burns, [1]; 6. 2H-Luke Howard, [5]; 7. 23-Hannah Adair, [2]

Heat Race #5: 1. 5D-Zach Daum, [1]; 2. 3B-Shelby Bosie, [2]; 3. 77W-Joey Wirth, [7]; 4. 52-Craig Oakes, [4]; 5. 44-Wesley Smith, [3]; 6. 7S-Pat Schudy, [5]; 7. 98-Clinton Boyles, [6]

B-Main: 1. 44-Wesley Smith, [7]; 2. 9K-Kyle Schuett, [1]; 3. 52-Craig Oakes, [3]; 4. 37-Chett Gehrke, [9]; 5. 93K-Riley Kreisel, [13]; 6. 5T-Presley Truedson, [4]; 7. 88-Tyler Nelson, [5]; 8. 321-Chad Winfrey, [14]; 9. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [19]; 10. 24-Hunter Fischer, [8]; 11. 7S-Pat Schudy, [12]; 12. 27B-A.J. Burns, [10]; 13. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, [18]; 14. 2H-Luke Howard, [11]; 15. 9H-Emilio Hoover, [6]; 16. 81-Chase Porter, [2]; 17. 84-Shaun Shapel, [17]; 18. 98-Clinton Boyles, [16]; 19. 721-Brendon Wiseley, [15]; 20. 23-Hannah Adair, [20]

A-Main: 1. 3N-Jake Neuman, [3]; 2. 71-Ryan Robinson, [1]; 3. 67-Holly Shelton, [2]; 4. 44-Wesley Smith, [17]; 5. 28-Kory Schudy, [7]; 6. 42-Hank Davis, [4]; 7. 08-Cannon McIntosh, [9]; 8. 93K-Riley Kreisel, [21]; 9. 21KS-Karter Sarff, [11]; 10. 9K-Kyle Schuett, [18]; 11. 28M-Ace McCarthy, [14]; 12. 4A-Casey Shuman, [8]; 13. 51-Joe B. Miller, [15]; 14. 14JR-Holley Hollan, [23]; 15. 5T-Presley Truedson, [22]; 16. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [5]; 17. 77W-Joey Wirth, [6]; 18. 24-Hunter Fischer, [24]; 19. 17E-Blake Edwards, [16]; 20. 7-Austin Brown, [12]; 21. 5D-Zach Daum, [10]; 22. 52-Craig Oakes, [19]; 23. 37-Chett Gehrke, [20]; 24. 3B-Shelby Bosie, [13]; 25. 321-Chad Winfrey, [25]