ISCS Double Header At Willamette And Cottage Grove This Weekend; $1.00 Admission Saturday At CGS

By Ben Deatherage

Two great nights of racing await the Interstate Sprint Car Series this upcoming weekend. Things begin at Willamette Speedway, in Lebanon, Oregon, on Friday, July 27th while the second leg of the journey will take the group to Cottage Grove Speedway on Saturday, the 28th. Overall the series has yet to see a repeat winner with Kyler Barraza, Kinzer Cox, and Shane Forte all accumulating wins.

Friday will be the first time the ISCS group has visited the historical 1/3-mile clay oval since being rebranded this year. It will be a valuable night of racing as the track will be apart of ISCS Speedweek a few weeks later. The Lebanon bout should be a good one as there is a healthy mix of drivers with a lot of 360 experience at the facility while also a fair share of new drivers who have never competed there.

Saturday night marks the third occasion that ISCS has ventured to Cottage Grove Speedway this season. The ¼-mile action track has produced two different winners when the organization has been there in 2018, Shane Forte and Kinzer Cox. Locally Cox, Ricky Ashley, and Tyler Thompson have two wins each to their credit. One-time winners include Forte, Orion Redmond, and Jake Helsel.

On Friday the Front Gates open at 3:00 PM with Racing around 6:00. Tickets are $14.00 for Adults, Junior/Military/Senior $10.00, Youth (6-12) $5.00, 5 and Under FREE, and a Family Pass (2 Adults and up to 4 Youths) $35.00. Tickets can be purchased online at www.pnwdirtracing.com . For more information log on to www.trophymotorsports.com.

As mentioned above at Cottage Grove on Saturday tickets are $1.00 each for General Admission while VIP Skybox seats are $25.00 each. Front Gates open at 4:00 PM with Racing starting at 6:00. For more information log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com.

ISCS would like to thank their series sponsors/marketing partners BC Motorsports, Highline Performance, NWSprintCarHistory.com, Champion Racing Oil, and Hoosier Racing Tires. For the latest news and updates regarding the Interstate Sprint Car Series be sure and visit their Facebook page.

Former Interstate Sprint Car Series Winners At Cottage Grove Speedway

2017- Shane Forte on May 18th; Kinzer Cox on June 23rd

Current Interstate Sprint Car Series Points (Top Ten):