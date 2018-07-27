ASCoC and King of the West LIVE on TheCushion.Com Saturday Night!

From Peterson Media

For the first time since the 2011 season the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions make their return to the famed Knoxville Raceway and TheCushion.Com will be streaming every step of the way LIVE via Pay Per View. While the ASCoC takes to the famed black clay in Iowa, on the West Coast the King of the West Series will attack the famed red clay of Placerville Speedway and that will also be LIVE on TheCushion.Com.

Aaron Reutzel has proved himself to be the man to beat with the All Star Circuit of Champions to date as he has won four of the last five races with the series, but Austin McCarl and Brian Brown have proven to be equally has tough to beat at Knoxville Raceway on a weekly basis so a clash of the titans is expected.

Also on the card will be the Knoxville Championship Cup 360ci series, and with the 360 Nationals just a week away, quite the field is expected just as we saw last week where Joey Saldana made a rare appearance and picked up the feature event win.

Saturday night’s program is scheduled to kick off at 645pm local time, and the LIVE PPV feed can be purchased for just $21.99 for our general TheCushion.Com members and is available for $18.99 for our Premium and VIP Members.

Kyle Hirst has tallied five King of the West wins so far in 2018, and was victorious the last time the series visited the ¼ mile bullring. Looking to pull away from the field as he chases after the King of the West Crown, he will be a marked man as Shane Golobic, Bud Kaeding, Justin Sanders, and a host of others look for King of the West supremacy as the series makes it’s final appearance of the year at the track.

The ¼ mile bullring provides some close knit, wheel-to-wheel action and TheCushion.Com looks forward to bringing the action to those who are unable to attend in person.

The Placerville Speedway stream will kick off at 530pm PST and a viewing pass can be purchased for $19.99 to those viewers with a general TheCushion.com membership and for just $17.99 with a Premium and VIP membership.

