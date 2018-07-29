Jake Helsel Scores First Career ISCS Win At Willamette

By Ben Deatherage

Lebanon, Oregon- The Interstate Sprint Car Series would make their first appearance of 2018 to Willamette Speedway on Friday, July 27th. Nineteen cars would fill the pit area at the historic 1/3-mile clay oval from the states of Oregon and Washington. It marked the fourth overall race of the campaign for the ISCS tour.

In the main event Allison Journey showed the way early. The young lady, from Lincoln City, would have to be sharp on her restart game as four stoppages occurred, including three red flags, within the first three laps. Each and every time she managed to retain the coveted first place position.

A lead change would be witnessed on lap eight with Jake Helsel getting underneath Journey for the top spot. Helsel, out of Monroe, Washington, would cruise out in front with only thing slowing him down being three additional stoppages. The Snohomish County star completed the remaining balance of the feature as the leader to win his first career ISCS victory and becoming the fourth different winner in as many races with the series.

Allison Journey was a respectable second while Cottage Grove’s Kinzer Cox was third. Brett McGhie, of Arlington, Washington, placed fourth over fifth finishing Tanner Holmes, from Jacksonville. Earlier in the evening fast timers in group qualifying were Cottage Grove veteran Hedge Carter, McKenzie Bridge teenager A.J. Harbaugh, and Jake Helsel. Picking up wins in heat race competition were Brett McGhie, Roseburg’s Jake Waddell, and Allison Journey.

The ISCS Sprint Series heads to Cottage Grove Speedway on Saturday, July 28th to complete their doubleheader weekend. Front Gates open at 4:00 PM with Racing starting at 6:00. For more information log on to www.cottagegrovespeedway.com.

ISCS would like to thank their series sponsors/marketing partners BC Motorsports, Highline Performance, NWSprintCarHistory.com, Champion Racing Oil, and Hoosier Racing Tires. For the latest news and updates regarding the Interstate Sprint Car Series be sure and visit their Facebook page.

Race Results:

Interstate Sprint Car Series Race #4

Friday, July 27th, 2018

Willamette Speedway

Lebanon, Oregon

A Feature: 1. 44-Jake Helsel, ; 2. 4J-Allison Journey, ; 3. 1K-Kinzer Cox, ; 4. 66-Brett McGhie, ; 5. 18T-Tanner Holmes, ; 6. 26F-Shane Forte, ; 7. 1-Bailey Hibbard, ; 8. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh, ; 9. 25S-Camden Robustelli, ; 10. 70-Raquel Ivie, ; 11. 10J-Jake Waddell, ; 12. 7-Tyler Thompson, ; 13. 3H-David Hibbard, ; 14. 71-Hedge Carter, ; 15. 87-Kyler Barraza, ; 16. 3B-Ian Bandey, ; 17. 12-Steven Snawder, ; (DNS) 10K-Don Waddell, ; (DNS) 5C-Brody Cooper,

Heat 1: 1. 66-Brett McGhie, ; 2. 87-Kyler Barraza, ; 3. 1-Bailey Hibbard, ; 4. 3H-David Hibbard, ; 5. 71-Hedge Carter, ; 6. 18T-Tanner Holmes,

Heat 2: 1. 10J-Jake Waddell, ; 2. 26F-Shane Forte, ; 3. 25S-Camden Robustelli, ; 4. 18H-A.J. Harbaugh, ; 5. 3B-Ian Bandey, ; 6. 5C-Brody Cooper,

Heat 3: 1. 4J-Allison Journey, ; 2. 44-Jake Helsel, ; 3. 1K-Kinzer Cox, ; 4. 12-Steven Snawder, ; 5. 70-Raquel Ivie, ; 6. 7-Tyler Thompson