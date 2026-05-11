Christopher Thram takes 410 opener at Huset’s

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 10, 2026) – Christopher Thram, Aydin Lloyd and Matt Steuerwald topped a thrilling Mother’s Day Opener presented by Northland Buildings Inc. on Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway.

Thram took advantage of a unique opportunity two thirds of the way through the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event for his third career victory at the track.

“It’s better to be lucky than good,” he quipped. “I don’t know what was more surprising, that four of the leaders got taken out or that grandma got down here so fast. She must have been flying from the stands. I had a lot of help from the Lord up above, but we’ll take them how we can get them. I feel like we were decent tonight. Obviously in the feature we weren’t the class of the field, but we were in position.”

Austin McCarl paced the field for the first 16 laps before Ryan Timms used a slide job in turns one and two to pass for the top spot while the drivers duked it out in traffic. The duo was side by side in turns three and four with the top prevailing for Timms exiting turn four.

Seconds later, Timms collided with a car he was attempting to lap entering turn one and both cars slid up the track. McCarl, third-running Mark Dobmeier and fourth-running Sam Henderson all came to a stop near the wall in turn one following the incident. Thram, who was running fifth, inherited the lead for the restart on Lap 18 and held off 16th-starting Kaleb Johnson for the victory.

“We kind of buried ourselves in qualifying,” Johnson said. “We seemed to get better as the night went on. We got some fortunate breaks there. Hopefully we can come back next week and be one spot better.”

Riley Goodno rounded out the podium.

“We were good in ways,” he said. “I think we were better on the long runs. I couldn’t figure out how to get my tires under me on the restarts. Overall, it was a good night. This is a good start to the season.”

Justin Henderson was fourth and Jacob Peterson advanced from 12th to fifth.

McCarl, Justin Henderson, Weston Olson and Andy Pake were quickest in their qualifying groups before Dobmeier, Sam Henderson, Goodno and Thram picked up heat race wins. Koby Werkmeister was the Last Chance Showdown winner.

Lloyd led the final 13 laps to earn his second career triumph at the track during the 20-lap Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series main event.

“In clean air I knew we were about equal,” he said. “I saw my opportunity there on the bottom and I had to pounce on it. Leading that thing I didn’t know if my pace was quick enough. That was friggin’ awesome. First night out the car was a rocket ship. I could take it anywhere I wanted to.”

Owen Carlson led the first seven laps before Lloyd capitalized in traffic. He took the top spot on Lap 8 and built nearly a five-second lead during the non-stop feature before ending with a margin of victory of 1.264 seconds.

Carlson was the runner up with ninth-starting Brandon Bosma maneuvering to third. Andrew Sullivan was fourth and Cole Vanderheiden fifth.

The heat races were won by Travis Christensen, Carlson, Dylan Waxdahl and Lloyd. Michalob Voeltz was victorious in the B Main.

Steuerwald captured the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks season opener for the second straight season.

“It worked out,” he said. “Four years ago I won on this day. Last year I won on this day. Today I won on it again so I guess it must be an opening night thing here.”

While Steuerwald officially led the distance for every lap, the final moments were exciting with Dustin Gulbrandson challenging. Gulbrandson passed Steuerwald for the lead exiting turn two on the final scheduled lap, but the lone caution of the race came out to negate the pass. Gulbrandson pulled next to Steuerwald twice after the green-white-checkered restart, finishing only 0.095 seconds behind Steuerwald.

Shaun Taylor placed third with Tim Dann advancing to fourth. JJ Zebell drove from 10th to fifth.

Chris Ellingson, Craig Hanisch and Lance Nordstrom were the heat race winners.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

MOTHER’S DAY OPENER PRESENTED BY NORTHLAND BUILDINGS INC. RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 10, 2026) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (5); 2. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (16); 3. 16-Riley Goodno (1); 4. 11S-Justin Henderson (7); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (12); 6. 14H-Matt Juhl (9); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (17); 8. 6-JJ Hickle (24); 9. 17-Lee Goos Jr (10); 10. 88-Austin McCarl (2); 11. 8-Jacob Hughes (15); 12. 10-Ryan Timms (13); 13. 11D-Dominic White (19); 14. 13-Mark Dobmeier (6); 15. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (11); 16. 17B-Ryan Bickett (23); 17. 45X-Rees Moran (20); 18. 27W-Weston Olson (4); 19. (DNF) 88C-Brogan Carder (22); 20. (DNF) 31-Koby Werkmeister (21); 21. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson (3); 22. (DNF) 64-Andy Pake (8); 23. (DNF) 27-Carson McCarl (14); 24. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (18).

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 2. 88C-Brogan Carder (2); 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1); 4. 6-JJ Hickle (4); 5. 9-Dominic Dobesh (8); 6. 4-Colton Young (5); 7. 33-Scotty Broty (12); 8. 2W-Alex Pettas (10); 9. (DNF) 10X-Trevor Serbus (7); 10. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 11. (DNF) 11-Rodney Huband (11); 12. (DNS) 4S-Jeremy Snow.

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2); 2. 14H-Matt Juhl (1); 3. 10-Ryan Timms (8); 4. 88-Austin McCarl (4); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (3); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 7. 4-Colton Young (7); 8. 4S-Jeremy Snow (6).

Heat 2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (2); 3. 27-Carson McCarl (3); 4. 11S-Justin Henderson (4); 5. 23W-Scott Winters (6); 6. 88C-Brogan Carder (8); 7. 31-Koby Werkmeister (5); 8. 2W-Alex Pettas (7).

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 16-Riley Goodno (2); 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (1); 3. 27W-Weston Olson (4); 4. 8-Jacob Hughes (3); 5. 11D-Dominic White (6); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (5); 7. 10X-Trevor Serbus (8); 8. 11-Rodney Huband (7).

Heat 4 – MAXIM (8 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram (2); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson (1); 3. 64-Andy Pake (4); 4. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (6); 5. 45X-Rees Moran (3); 6. 6-JJ Hickle (7); 7. 9-Dominic Dobesh (5); 8. 33-Scotty Broty (8).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl, 10.512 (6); 2. 14H-Matt Juhl, 10.612 (7); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 10.646 (3); 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 10.655 (8); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 11.206 (1); 6. 4S-Jeremy Snow, 11.387 (4); 7. 4-Colton Young, 11.519 (5); 8. (DNS) 10-Ryan Timms.

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 11S-Justin Henderson, 10.605 (2); 2. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 10.653 (5); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 10.689 (8); 4. 27-Carson McCarl, 10.754 (3); 5. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 10.762 (7); 6. 23W-Scott Winters, 10.765 (6); 7. 2W-Alex Pettas, 10.985 (1); 8. 88C-Brogan Carder, 11.614 (4).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 27W-Weston Olson, 10.664 (3); 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 10.769 (6); 3. 16-Riley Goodno, 10.866 (5); 4. 8-Jacob Hughes, 10.915 (8); 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 11.082 (4); 6. 11D-Dominic White, 11.156 (1); 7. 11-Rodney Huband, 11.283 (2); 8. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 11.363 (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 64-Andy Pake, 10.705 (1); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 10.764 (5); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram, 10.806 (2); 4. 45X-Rees Moran, 10.821 (6); 5. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 10.877 (4); 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 10.973 (7); 7. 6-JJ Hickle, 11.056 (3); 8. 33-Scotty Broty, 11.258 (8).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Aydin Lloyd (2); 2. O7-Owen Carlson (1); 3. 23X-Brandon Bosma (9); 4. 91-Andrew Sullivan (4); 5. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (8); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (10); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr (18); 8. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 9. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (17); 10. 9A-Hunter Hanson (12); 11. 18-Corbin Erickson (5); 12. 3D-Dan Griep (7); 13. 14-Nick Barger (20); 14. 6-Logan Moore (14); 15. 13-Ty Hanten (15); 16. 17V-Casey Abbas (11); 17. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (16); 18. 12L-John Lambertz (19); 19. 20T-Travis Christensen (6); 20. 28G-Gracyn Masur (13).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (2); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (3); 4. 14-Nick Barger (4); 5. 72-Tye Wilke (12); 6. 9-Laney Moore (10); 7. 81-Jared Jansen (13); 8. 8-Micah Slendy (8); 9. 11-Karter Heiskell (11); 10. 62J-Jay Masur (1); 11. 28B-Braden Ockenga (6); 12. 3B-Blake Ballenger (9); 13. (DNF) 17D-Dillon Bickett (5); 14. (DNF) 68-Mason Slendy (15); 15. (DNS) 4-Gavin Gregory.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 20T-Travis Christensen (1); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 4. 28G-Gracyn Masur (8); 5. 62J-Jay Masur (3); 6. 17D-Dillon Bickett (4); 7. 4-Gavin Gregory (7); 8. (DQ) 68-Mason Slendy (5).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. O7-Owen Carlson (2); 2. 23X-Brandon Bosma (3); 3. 3D-Dan Griep (1); 4. 6-Logan Moore (5); 5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (6); 6. 28B-Braden Ockenga (7); 7. 3B-Blake Ballenger (8); 8. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (4).

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. X-Dylan Waxdahl (1); 2. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (3); 3. 17V-Casey Abbas (2); 4. 13-Ty Hanten (4); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 6. 17-Lee Goos Jr (8); 7. 9-Laney Moore (5); 8. 72-Tye Wilke (7).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 – Maxim Chassis (8 Laps): 1. 23-Aydin Lloyd (1); 2. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 3. 9A-Hunter Hanson (2); 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 5. 14-Nick Barger (6); 6. 8-Micah Slendy (4); 7. 11-Karter Heiskell (7).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 3-Matt Steuerwald (1); 2. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (4); 3. 71-Shaun Taylor (3); 4. 40-Tim Dann (7); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (10); 6. 12-Mike Chaney (5); 7. 71X-Zach Olivier (2); 8. 45-Craig Hanisch (9); 9. 9-Kyle DeBoer (13); 10. 33-Garet Deboer (12); 11. 86-Tracy Halouska (15); 12. 1X-Aaron Foote (14); 13. 2-Chris Ellingson (8); 14. 81-Lance Nordstrom (6); 15. 21-Ron Howe (16); 16. (DNF) 21T-Trevor Tesch (11); 17. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (17); 18. (DNS) 64-Cory Yeigh.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Chris Ellingson (1); 2. 12-Mike Chaney (2); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (4); 4. 33-Garet Deboer (3); 5. 9-Kyle DeBoer (5); 6. 21-Ron Howe (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Craig Hanisch (2); 2. 21T-Trevor Tesch (1); 3. 71-Shaun Taylor (3); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (5); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (6); 6. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (4).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Lance Nordstrom (2); 2. 71X-Zach Olivier (1); 3. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (3); 4. 40-Tim Dann (4); 5. 86-Tracy Halouska (5); 6. (DNS) 64-Cory Yeigh.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10)

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.