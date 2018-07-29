Tim Crawley Tops ASCS Mid-South/Red River Showdown At I-30 Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 28, 2018) Further tipping the scales to the side of the ASCS Mid-South Region, the third match-up between the Arkansas based series and the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products ended with Tim Crawley collecting the $2,000 winner’s check at I-30 Speedway on Saturday night.

Grabbing the win from the third starting spot, the Ronnie Pitts Motorsports No. 1x was chased to the line by Tennessee’s Brian Bell. The top finishing driver for the ASCS Red River Region was Alex Sewell, who rolled to the final podium step in a backup car after taking a violent ride Friday night at Creek County Speedway.

Cody Gardner finished fourth with Justin Webb making up four spots to finish fifth. Ernie Ainsworth, Charlie Louden, Blake Jenkins, Kevin Hinkle, and Wally Henson made up the top-ten.

While the racing was intense, the highlight of the night goes to another Crawley. Organizing Backpacks and school supplies for kids to go back to school for the second week in a row, mastermind Lora Crawley helped to pull together enough support to had out 154 bags full of supplies.

Next up for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is another showdown with the ASCS Mid-South Region at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. On Saturday, August 11.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South vs. ASCS Red River

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, Ark.

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Smith Titanium Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [4]; 2. 20G-Jake Greider, [3]; 3. 99-Blake Jenkins, [1]; 4. 31-Justin Webb, [8]; 5. 2H-Wally Henson, [2]; 6. 12T-Joe Young, [6]; 7. 38-Rick Pringle, [7]; 8. 90-Lance Norick, [5]

Lightning Wings Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Howard Moore, [3]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell, [5]; 3. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [6]; 4. X-Charlie Louden, [4]; 5. 5M-Charles McManus, [1]; 6. 30-Joseph Miller, [2]; 7. 32X-Robert Richardson, [7]; 8. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [8]

Battlestar Performance Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. D6-Cody Gardner, [1]; 2. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [2]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell, [3]; 4. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [4]; 5. 17-Mike Pack, [5]; 6. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [7]; 7. 23P-Len Poe, [6]; 8. 99K-Kris Clifft, [8]

Edge Grafix B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 2H-Wally Henson, [1]; 2. 12T-Joe Young, [3]; 3. 5M-Charles McManus, [2]; 4. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [8]; 5. 30-Joseph Miller, [4]; 6. 38-Rick Pringle, [5]; 7. 32X-Robert Richardson, [6]; 8. 90-Lance Norick, [10]; 9. 23P-Len Poe, [7]; 10. 99K-Kris Clifft, [9]

Pizza Express of Oklahoma A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [3]; 2. 23B-Brian Bell, [5]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell, [9]; 4. D6-Cody Gardner, [2]; 5. 31-Justin Webb, [8]; 6. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [6]; 7. X-Charlie Louden, [11]; 8. 99-Blake Jenkins, [10]; 9. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [18]; 10. 2H-Wally Henson, [15]; 11. 20G-Jake Greider, [4]; 12. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [12]; 13. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [1]; 14. 40-Howard Moore, [7]; 15. 38-Rick Pringle, [20]; 16. 17-Mike Pack, [13]; 17. 12T-Joe Young, [16]; 18. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [14]; 19. 5M-Charles McManus, [17]; 20. 30-Joseph Miller, [19]