USAC/CRA SPRINTS RETURN TO SANTA MARIA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

JULY 31, 2018… This Saturday, August 4th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will make their last appearance of the year at Santa Maria Raceway. Promoted by Nick Duggan, the eighth point race will also feature Sport Mods, American Stocks, Mini Stocks, NMRA TQ Midgets, and QRC Outlaw Karts. Located in Nipomo, California, the pit gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 1:00pm, the front gates open at 4:00pm, time trials are scheduled for 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com.

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS ARE MANDATORY. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. The “Medium” is also the current legal tire with the USAC West Coast, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cars must pass a tech inspection and one-way radios are mandatory for drivers. USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since June 18, 2005, Santa Maria Raceway has held twenty-four USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and sixteen different drivers have claimed victory. Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with three wins and Brody Roa topped the “Doug Fort Memorial” on July 7th. “The Bullet” Blake Miller set the 1-lap qualifying record of 13.230 on June 14, 2008 and a complete Santa Maria USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to Santa Maria, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a 31-point lead over the competition. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner ran second to Brody Roa at Santa Maria’s “Doug Fort Memorial.” To date, “The Demon” has two feature wins, five heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 97 feature laps led on the season. The six-time champion has seventy-seven USAC/CRA victories and will be looking to extend his point lead with his third Santa Maria win.

After winning the “Doug Fort Memorial,” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) has climbed to second in the point chase. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one Competition Suspension Incorporated / Rod End Supply Semi-Main, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, six top-10 finishes, and 37 feature laps led to his credit. The 2016 USAC West Coast 360 Champion just returned from Indiana Sprint Week and will have his sights on his sixth career USAC/CRA win.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) sits third in the chase for the championship. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Phil & Eileen King Triple X, Swanson placed seventh at Santa Maria on July 7th. At press time, the defending USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 12 feature laps led in the campaign. Fresh from Indiana Sprint Week, Jake will be looking to claim his second USAC/CRA victory this Saturday night.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, California) ranks fourth in the point standings. Piloting Jack Jory’s #44 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams led most of the “Doug Fort Memorial” before scoring fourth at the checkered flags. To date, the 2010 Victorville Champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led on the year. “The Cadillac” earned his only USAC/CRA win at the 2010 “Doug Fort Memorial” and will have his sights on the $3,000 victory.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) has risen to fifth in the championship point chase. Driving Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams scored third in the July 7th main event. At press time, the 2009 USAC/CRA Co-Rookie of the Year has one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, four top-10 finishes, and 4 feature laps led to his credit. “The Big Game Hunter” has six USAC/CRA victories and will be looking for another winning trophy for his collection.

Tied for thirteenth in points, Joel Rayborne (West Covina, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, California) and Gary Paulson (Woodland, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are R.J. Johnson, Max Adams, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, A.J. Bender, Logan Williams, Chris Gansen, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Verne Sweeney, James Herrera, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $25, Kids tickets (6-12) are $6, and Children tickets (5 & under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Hoosier Tire, All Coast Construction, BR Motorsports, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, surfNsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on USAC/CRA, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC/CRA DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.