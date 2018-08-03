Thunder Cup up for grabs with All Stars at Grandview

By Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA (August 2, 2018 ) – On Thursday night, August 23, Thunder on the Hill converts to Smoke on the Hill 2 as the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions 410 sprints team up with the Grandview NASCAR Modifieds for the fourth annual Thunder Cup Championship.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present Smoke on the Hill 2, the third race of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at Grandview Speedway in 2018.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Champion Tony Stewart and two-time Chili Bowl Nationals Champion, Rico Abreu, are early 410 sprint car entries for the Thursday night, August 23 event. With NASCAR not racing that weekend, who knows who will show up? Could Kyle Larson return to the Hill looking for his third consecutive win? One never knows who will take part in these premier high profile Thunder Series events.

Advance tickets may be ordered by calling 443-513-4456. Please speak clearly and leave your name and the number of tickets you would like. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the Will Call Window on race night after 3:30 PM. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM, one half hour prior to general admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM. Advance tickets orders will be available until 9 AM on race day, Thursday, August 23 then general admission tickets go on sale at 5 PM.

Brought to you by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, you’ll find “Smoke on the Hill 2” with Tony Stewart and Rico Abreu in the field when the green flag falls for the fourth Annual Thunder Cup — a 35 lap, $5,000 to win 410 sprint car special event. The 358 NASCAR Modifieds will be competing in a series of qualifying events leading up to the 30 lap, $3,000 to win feature event. Jeff Strunk driving the Glenn Hyneman #126 won the previous Thunder modified feature, after stating last in the field of twenty-four starters.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment located in Fleetwood, PA (just outside of Reading, PA) is part of the Thunder on the Hill family of sponsors. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service machine shop and custom truck up-fitting center for Central Pennsylvania. Levan also provides a full line of truck bodies, van interiors, and utility and service bodies. They are the local Boss Snowplow distributor including snowplows and salt spreaders; a Knapheide retailer for truck bodies and lift gates, and a Weatherguard distributor for van and truck interior products. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment also provides repair as an ASE Blue Seal recognized service location. For full details on all of Levan Machine & Truck Equipment products and services log onto www.levanmachine.com

The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder Cup visit will mark Tony Stewart’s third in-action racing appearance at the Grandview Speedway — located about 50 miles south of NASCAR mainstay, Pocono Raceway. Back on July 3, Stewart rallied home with a solid fourth-place finish at Grandview, following Kyle Larson, Greg Hodnett and Kasey Kahne to the checkered flag.

Stewart and Abreu join more than twelve full-time Arctic Cat All Stars competitors, but while the All Stars bring an elite group of drivers, a battalion of Central Pennsylvania’s top stars are prepared to defend their home turf – and when the greatest Sprint Car drivers in the world do battle it is sure to be unpredictable, especially “on the hill”.

Expected top guns include nine-time Grandview 410 Sprint Car winner and six-time Thunder on the Hill Champion, Greg Hodnett; along with past Thunder Cup winner Danny Dietrich, Ryan Smith, Lucas Wolfe, Freddie Rahmer, Alan Krimes, Brandon Rahmer. While series regulars include Chad Kemenah, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Dave Blaney, Jac Haudenschild, and Paul McMahon

Additional news and updates about this event will be available on all of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series social media channels.

NAPA Auto Parts continues their long run with the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series as the title sponsor joined by Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment, Quaker Steak & Lube, and GALCO Business Communications.

Grandview Speedway

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

About Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

The brainchild of Grandview Speedway owner Bruce Rogers, special events promoter Bob Miller and local driving star Dave Kelly, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series celebrates 28 years of the most anticipated events of the racing calendar year after year. In 130 events over $4.5 million dollars has been divvied up among the area’s fastest racers. What started as a single 410 Sprint Car event in 1990 has blossomed to feature a variety of racing action including 358 Modifieds, USAC Wingless Sprints, All-Star Circuit of Champions, 360 & 410 Sprint Cars, Sportsman, Late Models, Midgets, Legend Cars, DIRTcar and ROC Modified events.

About Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway is a high-banked one-third mile clay oval, celebrating their 56th Anniversary season in 2018. The facility offers free parking, quality food at reasonable prices (be sure to try the french fries), a program book, Grandview Speedway and Thunder on the Hill race wear and great viewing from every seat in the house. Race fans may take part in the Inside/Out promotion, where you can sign up (no charge) to watch warm-ups from inside turn four. Race fans are also invited to victory lane following the racing program and, race fans may enter the pits after the races to meet the drivers. Be ready to enjoy the spine-tingling fireworks salute on the feature event parade lap.