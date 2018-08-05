Barnes Best at Skagit Speedway

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, Wa. (August 4, 2018) — On a rapidly moving Janicki Industries night at Skagit Speedway, Jayme Barnes was the best in show as he took his second victory of 2018 in the Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints. Joining him in victory lane were Kevin Smith and Jon Gunderson.

The Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints were the featured class on the night and Jayme Barnes took full advantage of his outside row one starting spot to give car owner Frank Sherman his second victory of the year. Barnes shot to the lead off the cushion in turn two on the initial start and started building his lead. Cory Swatzina raced into second and would close on Jayme amongst slower cars, but the veteran from Everett, WA consistently made the correct choice amongst slower cars on his way to the win. Swatzina would settle for second and Trevor Cook was third after setting quick time. Kelsey Carpenter, Barnes and Joe Lyon won the heats.

A caution riddled A Main for the Modified division ended up with Kevin Smith winning his third feature of the year. Smith used a lap five restart to take the lead from his brother Rick, then survived restart after restart to score the victory ahead of Craig Moore and Rick Smith. Moore and Kevin won the heat races.

The Outlaw Tuners had another entertaining A Main on Saturday, as Jon Gunderson pushed forward for a last lap pass to take the main event win away from Brian Michelson. Matt Shaw rounded out the podium. Gunderson and Clint Meins won the heats.

Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprints

Fast Time – Trevor Cook 12.650

Heat 1 – Kelsey Carpenter, Trevor Cook, Malachi Gemmer, Bill Rude, Devin Barnes, Kevin Kirkpatrick

Heat 2 – Jayme Barnes, Bailey Sucich, Ashleigh Johnson, Eric Turner, Steve Parker, Brett McGhie

Heat 3 – Joe Lyon, Cory Swatzina, Zach McCabe, Michael Bollinger, John Tharp

Main – Jayme Barnes, Swatzina, Cook, Carpenter, Turner, Johnson, D Barnes, Parker, Bollinger, Lyon, McCabe, Gemmer, Tharp, McGhie, Kirkpatrick, Rude, Sucich

Lap Leaders – Barnes 1-25

Modifieds

Heat 1 – Kevin Smith, Mike Steltz, Ben Gunderson, Branden Nutter, Louis Nutter Jr, Dan Butenschoen

Heat 2 – Craig Moore, Rick Smith, Jeff Blanton, Mel Decker, Adam Holtrop

Main – Kevin Smith, Moore, R Smith, Steltz, Holtrop, Decker, Gunderson, Blanton, Nutter, Nutter Jr

Lap Leaders – R Smith 1-4 K Smith 5-25

Outlaw Tuners

Heat 1 – Jon Gunderson, Brian Michelson, Quincy Reta

Heat 2 – Clint Meins, Matt Shaw, Jack Desrosier, TJ Campbell, Brandon Jansen

Main – Jon Gunderson, Michelson, Shaw, Campbell, Desrosier, Reta, Jansen, Meins

Lap Leaders – Michelson 1-16 Gunderson 17