Mumaw Wins at Wayne County

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (August 4, 2018) — The start of the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprint feature would see several cars getting out of shape at the flagstand that would send Trevor Baker and Steve Butler sliding into the infield but both was able to keep going while front row starters Brad Haudenschild and Trey Jacobs received flat tires. Haudenschild would be the only one of the four not able to continue. On the restart, Danny Mumaw would grab the lead and set a torrid pace early in the race. The yellow flag would fly on lap 8 as Dylan Kingan spun in turn four that left very little room between his car and the guardrail and Mumaw was able to slow up and squeeze his way through the small opening that was left. As the race went back to green, Nick Patterson was able to stay with Mumaw and make a couple of challenges for the top spot but would start to fade with five laps to go and that’s when Tyler Dunn made his move on Patterson for second and closed in on Mumaw. With lapped traffic in front of them, Dunn was able to ride Mumaw’s bumper as the checkered flag flew. For Mumaw, the Wooster driver would win for the first time since opening night aboard the ABR Farms, Finishline Auto Body and Finzer Farms #16. It was season best finishes for Tyler Dunn with a second and a third for Nick Patterson with Trevor Baker taking 4th and points leader Jordan Ryan in fifth. Trevor Baker and Mumaw were the heat winners.

Wayne County Speedway

Orrville, OH

Saturday August 4, 2018

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1: Trevor Baker, Trey Jacobs, Nick Patterson, Kirk Jeffries, Chase Baker, Troy Kingan, Dylan Kkingan

Heat Race #2: Danny Mumaw, Tyler Dunn, Steve Butler, Brad Haudenschild, Henry Malcuit, Ryan Broughton, Jordan Ryan

Feature: Danny Mumaw, Tyler Dunn, Nick Patterson, Trevor Baker, Jordan Ryan, Trey Jacobs, Chase Baker, Henry Malcuit, Kirk Jeffries, Steve Butler, Troy Kingan, Dylan Kingan, Brad Haudenschild, Ryan Broughton dns