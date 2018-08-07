Chad Blonde crowned SOD 2018 Hog Creek Showdown Champ

By John Naida

ERIE, MI (August 6, 2018) – The four-race Butler Motor Speedway/Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Hog Creek Showdown wrapped up with the Butler Bash Friday and Saturday. Chad Blonde took the championship and will receive a $1,000 payout at the Sprints On Dirt Awards Banquet on Saturday, October 27 at the Battle Creek (MI) Holiday Inn. The top five will receive a share of the point fund.

2018 Hog Creek Showdown final points are:

Car # Driver Points

1 5B Chad Blonde 569

2 7 Shawn Valenti 545

3 27B Boston Mead 482

4 10S Jay Steinebach 472

5 4 Josh Turner 472

For full point standings and all other Sprints On Dirt points, go to the SOD website and click on the “2018 Points” tab.

The 2018 Hog Creek Showdown dates and top three were:

Saturday, May 19, Chase Ridenour, Boston Mead, Chad Blonde

Saturday, June 16 – WWIII, Josh Turner, Chad Blonde, Shawn Valenti

Friday, August 3 – Butler Bash 1, Chad Blonde, Ryan Ruhl, Boston Mead

Saturday, August 4 – Butler Bash 2, Shawn Valenti, Chad Blonde, Quentin Blonde

For more information about Butler Motor Speedway, go to www.butlerspeedway.net and the speedway’s Facebook page at https://goo.gl/csxUkX. To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. Follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.

