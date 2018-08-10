Night 1 of Great Lakes Dirt Nationals Rained Out

From Mansfield Speedway

Tonights portion of the Great Lakes Dirt Nationals has been rained out. Showers this afternoon have forced speedway staff to cancel the first night of the event. Tomorrow, Saturday August 11th is still on as scheduled and weather forecast looks great for racing at Mansfield Motor Speedway! Tomorrows program includes 3 features. $2,000 to win FAST 305 Winged Sprint Cars | $3,000 to win BOSS non wing Sprint Cars | $20,000 to Win 410 FAST Sprint Cars! Minor adjustments to the racing format will be released when they are available.

Tickets purchased for Friday’s portion of the event will be refunded automatically to the credit card used to purchase those tickets online. Any pit passes purchased for Friday’s program onsite will be refunded. To receive a refund, your pit pass must be refunded onsite “TODAY, Friday August 10th” at the pit entrance and pit registration trailer.

If showers clear this afternoon or early evening the LIVE band and party in the main concourse will continue as planned. Please stay tuned to our social media outlets for updates.

See everyone tomorrow! #BackToDirt

