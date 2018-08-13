Point Races Heat Up as NCRA Season Winds Down for All Four Divisions!

By David Smith Jr

Park City, Kansas – August 13, 2018 – As the 2018 race season winds down for all-four of the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products divisions, the point chase in three of the four divisions is getting clearer as we see who is in contention for the championship and who will finish in the final top ten, in the point standings, and invited to the year-end banquet in January of 2019.

After leading the point standings for much of the season, J.D. Johnson of Wichita, Kansas finds himself back atop the series 360-ci point standings after his victory the night before the just completed Hutchinson Grand Nationals. J.D. was atop the standings much of the season until falling back to second after the July 14th event at 81 Speedway as three-time and defending tour champion Jeremy Campbell of Wichita took over the point lead. Johnson will have a slim ten-point-lead over Campbell heading into the next schedule event, slated for Saturday night, September 2.

Former series champion Don Droud, Jr. of Lincoln, Nebraska is just 50 points out of the lead while Danny Jennings of Norman, Oklahoma sits 100-points out of the top spot. Just three-point races remain on the 2018 race season.

Leading the tour with four (4) feature victories on the season, Tanner Mullens finally took over the point lead after the Hutchinson Grand Nationals and will come into this Saturday night’s (August 18) event with a slim ten-point-lead over Cody Schniepp. Despite not having reached victory lane thus far this season, Schnieep had led the season point standings since opening weekend in April. Scott Green is -125 points out of the lead while three-time and defending tour champion Dan Powers sits -180 behind in the standings and still looking to reach victory lane for the first time this season. Tyler Davis still has an outside chance of earning his second series championship, although he sits -215 points out of the point lead with six events still remaining.

Although he is still searching for his first victory of the season, Dusty Leonard still sits atop the current series late model standings and holds a slim fifteen-point lead over former co-champion Daniel Smith. Veteran Delbert Smith is just 35-points- out of the point lead while three-time and defending tour champion Chris Kratze-r sits just -50 points behind. Recently crowned Hutchinson Grand Nationals champion Cory Dumpert, who leads the tour with four feature victories on the season, sits just -70 points out of the point lead. The tour will be back in action on Saturday night, August 25th.

And finally, in the series mod lite division, three-time and defending tour champion Justin Kinderknecht has won four of the five events held thus far this season and holds a 105-point lead over Dustin Forsberg and 115 points on Tyler Bradshaw. The next event for the tour will be this coming Saturday night at 81 Speedway.

For complete point standings for all divisions, as well as remaining 2018 schedules, official rules and more, check out the series official website www.racencra.com and keep daily track of the series on their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.

Below is the official top ten in the point standings for all four divisions as well as remaining events and feature winners for the 2018 race season.

NCRA Sprints

1) J.D. Johnson 2090, 2) Jeremy Campbell 2080, 3) Don Droud, Jr. 2040, 4) Danny Jennings 1955, 5) Jake Greider 1845, 6) Jeff Stasa 1820, 7) J.R. Topper 1795, 8) Fred Mattox 1530, 9) Kaden Taylor 1345, 10) Ray Seeman 1135

Feature victories: Danny Jennings (2), Jeremy Campbell, Don Droud, Jr., J.D. Johnson, Jake Bubak, Blake Hahn, Tim Crawley (1)