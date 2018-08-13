POWRi West Thursday Night Freedom Tour Special at Creek County Speedway

Lonnie Wheatley

TULSA, Okla. (August 13, 2018) – The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA will make its lone appearance of the 2018 season at Sapulpa, Oklahoma’s Creek County Speedway this Thursday night.

The Midget series will accompany the night’s $2,500-to-win USAC Southwest Sprint Car “Freedom Tour” event in a special non-points event for the POWRi West Midget ranks.

Parity has prevailed in the POWRi West Midget ranks thus far in 2018 with 15 different winners in 18 feature events.

The only drivers to post multiple wins include Christopher Bell, who swept the season-opening double at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway, along with Broken Arrow’s Jonathan Beason and Nixa, Missouri’s Wesley Smith.

Single wins have been scattered among another dozen drivers including current series points leader Kory Schudy of Springfield, Missouri and teenage top-five points contenders Hank Davis of Sand Springs and Cannon McIntosh of Bixby.

Other top series contenders likely to vie for Thursday night Midget glory during the Freedom Tour week include Broken Arrow’s Hunter Fischer and Hunter Adair, Claremore’s Blake Edwards, Norman’s A.J. Burns, Sand Springs’ Brendon Wiseley and defending series champion Grady Chandler of Edmond among others.

In addition to Lucas Oil and Executive Concrete NWA, additional POWRi West Midget League supporting sponsors include Two-Eight Drilling, American Discount Auto Care, R&M Race Trailer and A1 Machine.

Contingency sponsors include Smith Ti (Heat One), Keizer Wheels (Heat Two), Saldana Products (Heat Three), Rod End Supply (Heat Four), Pyrotech (Heat Five), BOSS Performance (High Point Driver), MPI “Official Steering Wheel” of POWRi West, Esslinger Engineering Performance Award (top-finishing Esslinger entry), and the MyChron Tom/AIM bonus of $300 (1st), $150 (2nd) and $50.

Thursday night’s racing action atop the ¼-mile Creek County Speedway clay oval goes green at 8:00 p.m.

Creek Count Speedway is located off I-44 (Turner Turnpike) Exit 211, then one mile west on Highway 66. For more information, contact the track at 918-693-7223 or check online at http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co/.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Executive Concrete NWA is slated for 30 nights of competition including Thursday night’s non-point special event at 14 different tracks throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The POWRi West Sooner Series consists of the dozen events in the state of Oklahoma.

More information regarding the POWRi West Midget League is available at http://www.powri.com/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PowRiWest/.