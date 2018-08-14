BC39 ENTRY LIST UP TO 76 AS DARLAND, LEARY AND BRIGHT SIGN IN

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana………The latest flurry of entries has pushed the driver roster for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink to 76 for the USAC P1 Insurance National Midget event that will be held September 5-6 at the new Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Among those are three entries from the team owned by nine-time Indianapolis 500 starter Sarah Fisher. Leading the group for SFHR is USAC’s all-time winningest AMSOIL National Sprint Car driver Dave Darland, who recently won a pair of races during “Indiana Sprint Week.” The Lincoln, Indiana native is the only driver to reside in the top-ten on all three of USAC’s National series’ win lists, ranking 10thwith 30 career USAC National Midget feature victories.

Darland will be joined on the team by World of Outlaws and All Star Circuit of Champions winner Ryan Smith of Kunkletown, Pa. and 2014 USAC Pavement Midget Series champion Kyle O’Gara of Beech Grove, Ind.

Reigning USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car owner champion Baldwin Brothers Racing will field Greenfield, Indiana’s C.J. Leary, a recent “Indiana Sprint Week” winner at Bloomington Speedway, in their familiar orange No. 5. Earlier this season, Leary was behind the wheel of Brandon Gray’s No. 11A, which will be driven at IMS by Anton Hernandez of Arlington, Texas.

ARDC Midget champion and current USAC Eastern Midget point leader Alex Bright of Collegeville, Pa. has entered his own No. 77 in which he recently raced to 2nd and 4th place finishes during “Pennsylvania Midget Week.”

Former USAC announcer and current Fox Sports and MRN personality Dillon Welch jumps into a midget on occasion, but never skips a beat getting up to speed. The 2016 “Chili Bowl” Saturday night A-Main starter will wheel the No. 99p for car owner Kami Ronk.

Jay Mounce has entered two cars for USAC Sprint Car and Silver Crown veteran Korey Weyant of Springfield, Ill. and Tyler Shoemaker of Bloomington, Ill.

Among the others entered previously include a venerable who’s who of USAC Midget racing, including NASCAR stars Kyle Larson, 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year Chase Briscoe, USAC Triple Crown champ Tracy Hines, Jerry Coons, Jr. and J.J. Yeley, who is also a veteran of both the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400, plus Monster Energy NASCAR Cup multi-time winner Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champ Christopher Bell, AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars’ winningest driver, Damion Gardner, USAC Silver Crown and National Sprint Car titlist Chris Windom, current USAC National Midget point leader Logan Seavey, two-time USAC National Sprint Car champ Brady Bacon and 2017 USAC National Midget champ Spencer Bayston.

Entries are continuing to be filed each and every day. Drivers and teams can enter the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2018-bc39.

The Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink kicks off the week of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line on Sunday, September 9.

The race will take place at the new quarter-mile dirt oval located inside turn three of the famed 2.5-mile oval and will include a unique format that concludes with a 39-lap feature Sept. 6 in the richest Midget racing event in recent history. The event will feature more than $70,000 in purse and incentives, including a $15,000 winner’s purse – the largest in Midget racing.

For the first night of action on Wednesday, September 5, will feature hot laps, heat races and a pursuit race. The public gates open at 3pm with cars set to get on track at 6:30pm.

On Thursday, September 6, on-track action will begin with hot laps, as all cars will practice with their respective qualifying races, before getting into the qualifying races and the alphabet mains, concluding with the A-Main event. The public gates open at 3pm with cars set to get on track at 6pm.

Tickets are now on sale for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink at the Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 5-6 featuring the USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/usac or via phone at the IMS ticket office at (317) 492-8500.

———————————-

DRIVEN2SAVELIVES “BC39” PRES. BY NOS ENERGY DRINK ENTRY LIST

(76 cars as of August 14, 2018)

1 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

1K BRAYTON LYNCH/Springfield, IL (Rusty Kunz Racing)

1ST SHANE COTTLE/Kokomo, IN (Daryl Saucier)

1T TYLER SHOEMAKER/Bloomington, IL (Jay Mounce)

2D MATT SHERRELL/Owasso, OK (Dan & Patricia Harris)

2ND JEB SESSUMS/Burleson, TX (Dan & Patricia Harris)

3 TBA (Ray Racing)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

4D ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA (Ken Dalby)

5 ®C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Baldwin Brothers Racing)

5B CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Briscoe Racing)

5x ROY CARUTHERS/Indianapolis, IN (Boyle Racing Headquarters)

7 GAGE WALKER/Fairland, IN (Brian Walker)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

7CG TBA (Seven, LLC)

7CH CRITTER MALONE/Pittsboro, IN (Seven, LLC)

7p BRIAN PETERSON/Mukwonago, WI (Brian Peterson)

10 LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Bennett Motorsports)

11 TRACY HINES/New Castle, IN (Leader Card Racers)

11A ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Brandon Gray)

11L AARON LEFFEL/Springfield, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11T TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11Y TRAVIS YOUNG/Casey, IL (Travis Young)

15 ®JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Petry Motorsports)

15c CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett)

17BC JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Clauson-Marshall Racing – Matt Wood)

17D DAKOTA JACKSON/Elizabethtown, IN (Koontz Racing)

17K MICHAEL KOONTZ/Bloomington, IN (Koontz Racing)

17s RICKY STENHOUSE, JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Clauson-Marshall Racing/Matt Wood)

21 CHRISTOPHER BELL/Norman, OK (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Justin Dickerson)

24 LANDON SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Landon Simon Racing)

24x DAVID PRICKETT/Fresno, CA (Neverlift Motorsports)

25 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ (Petry Motorsports)

25p DYLAN PETERSON/Sioux Falls, SD (Vance Peterson)

25s ALEX SCHRIEVER/Sioux Falls, SD (Jeff Davis)

25x DAMION GARDNER/Concord, CA (Tom Malloy)

27 TUCKER KLAASMEYER/Paola, KS (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

27z ®ZANE HENDRICKS/Stillwater, OK (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

35 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Petry Motorsports)

35L ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Alex Bright Racing)

35x CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Chris Baue)

39 KYLE MAY/New Palestine, IN (Kyle May)

39BC ®ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

46 KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson)

46x ROBBY SPINO/Wallingford, CT (Robby Spino)

49 ANDY BRADLEY/Bloomington, IN (Andy Bradley)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Steve Bordner)

57D DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (McCreery Motorsports)

57K KEVIN STUDLEY/Brownsburg, IN (Kevin Studley)

63 KEVIN THOMAS, JR./Cullman, AL (Joe Dooling)

63D J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Joe Dooling)

67 ®LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

67F KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFH Racing Development)

67K HOLLY SHELTON/Sacramento, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

68 DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (SFH Racing Development)

69 RYAN SMITH/Kunkletown, PA (SFH Racing Development)

71 RYAN ROBINSON/Foresthill, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

71K TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

71x BRYAN DROLLINGER/Lomita, CA (Drollinger Racing)

72 ®SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

76E TBA (FMR Racing)

76m BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (FMR Racing)

77 ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Alex Bright Racing)

77x OLIVIA BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Bennett Motorsports)

83 KARSYN ELLEDGE/Mooresville, NC (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

84 CHAD BOAT/Phoenix, AZ (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

88 TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson Racing)

89 BRAYDAN WILLMINGTON/Marulan, New South Wales, Australia (Team RayPro)

91 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Harris Racing)

91T TYLER THOMAS/Collinsville, OK (Brian Thomas)

97 SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

99p DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Kami Ronk)

99w KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Jay Mounce)

TBA (Clauson-Marshall Racing)