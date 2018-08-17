Henderson, Forbrook and Schriever Earn Wins at Jackson Motorplex

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 17, 2018) – Justin Henderson, Brady Forbrook and Alex Schriever were victorious at Jackson Motorplex on Friday evening during New Fashion Pork Night presented by Livewire Printing Company.

Henderson became the fifth different winner in five 360ci winged sprint car events at the 4/10-mile oval by claiming the $3,000-to-win DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports main event that was co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints.

Polesitter Eric Lutz led early before Henderson took over the top spot approximately a third of the way through the main event. Henderson outlasted a stout field of 38 competitors to garner the triumph during the 25-lap, 22-car A Main. Lutz held off Lee Grosz, who is the only driver in the division with four top fives this season at the track, for the runner-up position. Cody Ledger placed fourth and Jack Dover earned the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars after rallying from 15 th to fifth.

Gregg Bakker, Ledger, Brandon Geldner and Grosz were the heat race winners. Lutz claimed the dash and Troy Manteufel won the B Main.

Forbrook was on a mission during the 20-lap Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids main event as he charged from 11 th to score his division-best third triumph of the season. Clayton Christensen finished second with Johnny Sullivan, 10th -starting Trevor Serbus and Trevor Smith rounding out the top five, respectively.

Christensen, points leader Kaleb Johnson and Dave Becker each captured a heat race win.

Schriever increased his lead in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc championship standings after he pocketed his series-leading third victory of the season. Brandon Halverson, who won the lone heat race, was the runner up with Jeremy Kerzman third, Clinton Bruns fourth and Brandon Stevenson fifth.

The next event at Jackson Motorplex is a week from Friday and features Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360ci winged sprint cars and Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids.

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 64-Justin Henderson (3); 2. 6-Eric Lutz (1); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (5); 4. 35L-Cody Ledger (2); 5. 81-Jack Dover (15); 6. 11X-Gregg Bakker (4); 7. 5H-Jason Martin (9); 8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (11); 9. 14-Jody Rosenboom (18); 10. 35-Skylar Prochaska (13); 11. 5M-Troy Manteufel (19); 12. 2-Derrik Lusk (21); 13. 32-Elliot Amdahl (22); 14. 17-Lee Goos Jr (16); 15. 5G-Dave Glennon (8); 16. (DNF) 4X-Eric Schulz (7); 17. (DNF) 5-Ryan Bowers (20); 18. (DNF) 77-John Klabunde (14); 19. (DNF) 75-Brandon Geldner (6); 20. (DNF) 33-James Broty (10); 21. (DNF) 4-Cody Hansen (12); 22. (DNF) 25-Dylan Peterson (17).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5M-Troy Manteufel (2); 2. 5-Ryan Bowers (7); 3. 2-Derrik Lusk (14); 4. 32-Elliot Amdahl (4); 5. 23W-Scott Winters (19); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (11); 7. 5T-Mark Toews (12); 8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (15); 9. 20-Brant O’Banion (20); 10. 75B-Tommy Barber (13); 11. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1); 12. (DNF) 91A-Reed Allex (17); 13. (DNF) 2H-Bill Boles (3); 14. (DNF) 7-Carson McCarl (6); 15. (DNF) 03-Shayle Bade (8); 16. (DNF) 42-Kevin Flowers (5); 17. (DNF) 20G-Chris Graf (10); 18. (DNF) 13JM-Jordan Martens (9); (DNS) 29-Lyle Howey III; (DNS) 2OP-Dylan Opdahl.

Dash (6 Laps): 1. 6-Eric Lutz (2); 2. 35L-Cody Ledger (1); 3. 64-Justin Henderson (3); 4. 11X-Gregg Bakker (5); 5. 4J-Lee Grosz (6); 6. 75-Brandon Geldner (4).

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 11X-Gregg Bakker (1); 2. 5G-Dave Glennon (3); 3. 6-Eric Lutz (9); 4. 5H-Jason Martin (7); 5. 2H-Bill Boles (4); 6. 03-Shayle Bade (6); 7. 13JM-Jordan Martens (8); 8. 5T-Mark Toews (5); 9. 20-Brant O’Banion (2); 10. 91A-Reed Allex (10).

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 35L-Cody Ledger (1); 2. 33-James Broty (2); 3. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3); 4. 4X-Eric Schulz (8); 5. 25-Dylan Peterson (6); 6. 81-Jack Dover (9); 7. 20G-Chris Graf (5); 8. 2-Derrik Lusk (4); 9. 29-Lyle Howey III (7); 10. (DNF) 2OP-Dylan Opdahl (10).

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 75-Brandon Geldner (1); 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (2); 3. 77-John Klabunde (3); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 6. 32-Elliot Amdahl (7); 7. 7-Carson McCarl (9); 8. 75B-Tommy Barber (5); 9. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8).

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 4J-Lee Grosz (4); 2. 4-Cody Hansen (2); 3. 64-Justin Henderson (6); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1); 5. 5M-Troy Manteufel (5); 6. 42-Kevin Flowers (7); 7. 5-Ryan Bowers (9); 8. 101-Chuck McGillivray (8); 9. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (3).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER SPRINT CARS

PRESENTED BY WYFFELS HYBRIDS

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 5-Brady Forbrook (11); 2. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (1); 3. 7-Johnny Sullivan (4); 4. 10-Trevor Serbus (10); 5. 33-Trevor Smith (7); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (16); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes (19); 8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (18); 9. 7X-Shane Fick (13); 10. 7D-Dave Becker (2); 11. 05X-Brandon Allen (15); 12. 5J-Javen Ostermann (20); 13. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (14); 14. 23-Brandon Bosma (9); 15. 11-Dalyn Cody (23); 16. (DNF) 1S-Ryan Voss (6); 17. (DNF) 05-Colin Smith (8); 18. (DNF) 29K-Keith Weber (24); 19. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (5); 20. (DNF) 8K-Micah Slendy (3); 21. (DNF) 4S-Michael Stien (17); 22. (DNF) 22-Kaleb Johnson (12); (DNS) 20-Brant O’Banion; (DNS) 555-Justin Allen; (DNS) 15J-James Weber.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1CC-Clayton Christensen (1); 2. 05-Colin Smith (4); 3. 8K-Micah Slendy (2); 4. 1S-Ryan Voss (3); 5. 7X-Shane Fick (6); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 7. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (5); (DNS) 29K-Keith Weber; (DNS) 15J-James Weber.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Kaleb Johnson (7); 2. 7-Johnny Sullivan (2); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 4. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 5. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (3); 6. (DNF) 555-Justin Allen (8); 7. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (4); 8. (DNF) 11-Dalyn Cody (1).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7D-Dave Becker (1); 2. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (2); 3. 33-Trevor Smith (3); 4. 5-Brady Forbrook (6); 5. 05X-Brandon Allen (4); 6. 4S-Michael Stien (7); 7. 8-Jacob Hughes (5); 8. 5J-Javen Ostermann (8).

NSL NON-WING SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY HITCHDOC

A Feature (15 Laps): 1. 0-Alex Schriever (3); 2. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (6); 4. 7-Clinton Bruns (4); 5. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (7); 6. 7X-Doug Martens (1); 7. 48-Neal Matuska (2); 8. 1A-Brad Anderson (9); 9. 38-Miles Grein (8).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 2. 7-Clinton Bruns (2); 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (9); 4. 0-Alex Schriever (3); 5. 48-Neal Matuska (1); 6. 7X-Doug Martens (6); 7. 0X-Brandon Stevenson (7); 8. 38-Miles Grein (8); 9. 1A-Brad Anderson (5).